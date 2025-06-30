Wimbledon 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (29) Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu preview
29th seed Brandon Nakashima will begin his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon with a first-round encounter against China's Yunchaokete Bu.
Nakashima has a 20-18 win /loss record in 2025, with semifinal appearances in Acapulco and Houston being his best results of the year. He lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Tomas Machac in Acapulco and went down 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Frances Tiafoe in Houston.
Nakashima began his grass-court season at Stuttgart, reaching the quarterfinal, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev. He then played at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against home favorite Jack Draper in the quarterfinals.
Yunchaokete Bu, on the other hand, has won 11 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025 (including Challenger matches). His best main-Tour result has been reaching the quarterfinals in Montpellier, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also reached the final of a Challenger event in Turin, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Alexander Bublik.
Bu began his grass-court campaign at the Queen's Club Championships, where he failed to get in the main draw, losing 6-7 (0), 6-7 (6) against Henry Searle in the qualifiers. He was next seen in action at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Laslo Djere in the first round.
Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu prediction
Nakashima has yet to reach a grass-court final in either his main-Tour career or in his Challenger or ITF career. His best finish at Wimbledon came in 2022, where he lost against Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Bu has yet to make an ATP final in his career, and all his Challenger and ITF finals have come either on hard or clay courts. This is the first time that the Chinese player is in the main draw at Wimbledon.
Nakashima is the clear favorite to win the match as he is the higher-ranked player and has the experience of playing at Grand Slams.
Pick- Nakashima to win in straight sets