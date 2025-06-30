Wimbledon 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (29) Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu preview

In Picture: Nakashima in action (Getty)

29th seed Brandon Nakashima will begin his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon with a first-round encounter against China's Yunchaokete Bu.

Ad

Trending

Nakashima has a 20-18 win /loss record in 2025, with semifinal appearances in Acapulco and Houston being his best results of the year. He lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against Tomas Machac in Acapulco and went down 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Frances Tiafoe in Houston.

Nakashima began his grass-court season at Stuttgart, reaching the quarterfinal, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev. He then played at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against home favorite Jack Draper in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Yunchaokete Bu, on the other hand, has won 11 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025 (including Challenger matches). His best main-Tour result has been reaching the quarterfinals in Montpellier, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also reached the final of a Challenger event in Turin, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Alexander Bublik.

Bu began his grass-court campaign at the Queen's Club Championships, where he failed to get in the main draw, losing 6-7 (0), 6-7 (6) against Henry Searle in the qualifiers. He was next seen in action at the Mallorca Championships, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Laslo Djere in the first round.

Ad

Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -800 -1.5 (-300) Over 35.5 (-125) Yunchaokete Bu +500 +1.5 (+210) Under 35.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu prediction

Nakashima has yet to reach a grass-court final in either his main-Tour career or in his Challenger or ITF career. His best finish at Wimbledon came in 2022, where he lost against Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Bu has yet to make an ATP final in his career, and all his Challenger and ITF finals have come either on hard or clay courts. This is the first time that the Chinese player is in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Ad

Nakashima is the clear favorite to win the match as he is the higher-ranked player and has the experience of playing at Grand Slams.

Pick- Nakashima to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More