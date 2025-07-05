Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (14) Andrey Rublev

Date: July 6, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview

In Picture: Alcaraz in action (Getty)

Second seed and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will look to continue his campaign of winning a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles when he takes on fourteenth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. He has been in sensational form this year, winning 45 of the 50 matches he has played, with titles in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and at Queen's Club.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz started his 2025 Wimbledon campaign with an unexpected five-set thriller against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, winning 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. He then faced off against British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. The Spaniard then faced Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a tricky four-set battle.

Andrey Rublev has won 21 of the 35 matches in 2025, reaching two finals in the season. He won the Qatar Open and came second against Flavio Cobolli in the final of the Hamburg Open. Before the Championships, the Russian played only one grass-court warm-up event in Halle, where he lost against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Ad

At Wimbledon, Rublev began his campaign with a 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 7-6(6) against Laslo Djere in the first round. In the second round, he started slowly against Lloyd Harris, but turned the match around, winning 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3. In the third round, he had a straight-set victory over French qualifier Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Alcaraz has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Rublev, winning the last match 6-3, 7-6(8) at the 2024 ATP Finals.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1200 -1.5 (-450) Over 34.5 (-120) Andrey Rublev +650 +1.5 (+280) Under 34.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev prediction

While serving, Alcaraz has won 71 percent and 55 percent of the points behind his first and second serve, respectively. On some occasions, the Spaniard's serve has looked vulnerable, as he has faced 37 break points in three matches, getting broken nine times at the tournament. While receiving, he has a 49 percent break point conversion rate.

Meanwhile, Rublev has an 82 percent and 61 percent win rate behind his first and second serves, respectively. He has faced 17 break points but has shown composure during pressure situations, saving 15 of them. The Russian has a 38 percent break-point conversion rate in his three matches.

Ad

Alcaraz is the overwhelming favorite to win the match as he is the defending champion and is on a 17-match unbeaten streak at SW19.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More