Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie

Date: July 8, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie preview

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a third-straight Wimbledon title with his quarterfinal matchup set against hometown hero Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz is in the form of his life, winning 31 out of his last 32 matches. The World No. 2’s lone loss during this stretch occurred in the finals of the Barcelona Open while emerging victorious at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Italian Open, the French Open, and the HSBC Championships.

At Wimbledon, Alcaraz was forced to indulge in a five-set thriller in his opening round against Fabio Fognini. But he has been dominant since, dropping merely two sets as he cruised past Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Andrey Rublev.

Norrie, on the other hand, has been inconsistent during the 2025 grass stint. He began his campaign with a 6-7(6), 6-1, 1-6 opening-round loss against Jakub Mensik at the HSBC Championships followed by another opening-round exit, falling 4-6, 4-6 to his compatriot Billy Harris.

However, Norrie hasn’t let these setbacks dent his confidence during his time at SW19. He’s had an impressive run, getting past in-form players such as Roberto Bautista Agut, Frances Tiafoe, and Mattia Bellucci in the first week.

The 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist had to dig deep in the fourth round against Nicolas Jarry. After letting match points slip in the third set and then losing the fourth in a tiebreak, Norrie held his nerve to clinch a dramatic 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3 victory.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 4-2. However, it was Norrie who clinched a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory in their most recent battle at the 2023 Rio Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1500 -7.5 (+105) Over 32.5 (-130) Cameron Norrie +850 +7.5 (-155) Under 32.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Carlos Alcaraz will enter Tuesday’s quarterfinal clash with an 18-match win streak at Wimbledon and boasting a 90% win rate on grass. The youngster aims to join the elite company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as just the fifth man to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles.

Though Alcaraz has dropped more sets this year on his way to the last eight stages of the tournament compared to his dominant 2024 title run, his serve has remained a major weapon. He’s averaging 12.2 aces per match and winning 73.9% of his first-serve points.

Interestingly, Cameron Norrie has eerily similar stats with 12.2 per match and winning 72.7% points on his first serve. He also holds an edge, tallying fewer unforced errors than Alcaraz (121-152). With the support of the home crowd, Norrie could well snag a set.

Still, despite Norrie’s strengths and the home advantage, Alcaraz remains the clear favorite to secure a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.

