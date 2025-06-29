Match Details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $73,463,257.50
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz begins his quest for a third consecutive Wimbledon title on Monday (June 30) against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.
The Spaniard has been in red-hot form coming into the year's third Major. He is on a sizzling 18-match winning streak - the longest of his career so far.
The past few weeks saw the 22-year-old taste title glory on the claycourts of Rome and Roland Garros as well as the grasscourts of Queen's. In Paris, Alcaraz came storming back from two sets down and match points down to edge World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in what has arguably been his best performance to date.
The five-time Major winner also won titles at Rotterdam and Monte-Carlo in a fantastic first half of the season.
Fabio Fognini, who once reached as high as No. 9 on the ATP Tour rankings, announced in May that he will be making his final appearance in his home tournament in Rome. With retirement imminent, the 38-year-old is in the twilight years of his career.
With his ranking slipping to 130, the Italian has been mostly plying his trade on the Challenger circuit and in the qualifiers of tour-level events. Following an eight-match losing streak, Fognini comes into Wimbledon having never made the fourth round in his 14 appearances so far at SW19.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head
Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Fognini 2-0, having won both their meetings in Rio in 2022 and 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini odds
Odds to be updated when available.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini prediction
Considering the gulf in their rankings and current form, Carlos Alcaraz should be the runaway favorite coming into this matchup. The Spaniard has extra motivation as he kicks off his title defense - he is aiming to become the first man from his country to win three Wimbledon titles. With a record of winning his last 14 matches on the hallowed lawns of SW19, the second seed is the favorite to add another title to his trophy cabinet.
That said, Fognini on his day could be a dangerous opponent. His excellent shotmaking skills and creativity have earned him 14 top-10 victories. Grass, however, remains his Achilles Heel, making it all the more easy for the in-form Alcaraz to come through.
Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets.