Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff will lock horns in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz is chasing the top spot in the men's rankings this year. After title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, and Rome, he stunned World No. 1 Jannik Sinner to win the French Open. He also captured the Queen's Club Championships in London by defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final.

The Spaniard started his campaign at Wimbledon with a close win against Fabio Fognini in the first round. He then made light work of Oliver Tarvet in the next round, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz is making his fifth appearance at the All England Club this year.

Struff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff has had a modest season this year. After a second-round exit in Auckland, he reached the quarterfinals in Marseille. He also featured in Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Paris, but couldn't make an impact at any of these events.

Struff entered Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Halle at the hands of Lorenzo Sonego. He started his campaign by cruising past Filip Misolic and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the initial few rounds. The German outfoxed Aliassime in four sets, 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Struff 3-1. He defeated the German most recently in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -3000 -1.5(-1000) Under 30.5(-130) Jan-Lennard Struff +1000 +1.5(+450) Over 30.5(-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Alcaraz is chasing his third consecutive title in London. After a tricky start to the event, he showed his maturity against Tarvet in the second round. The Spaniard is unbeaten on tour since winning the title in Rome.

On the other hand, Struff showed his experience by defeating Aliassime on Wednesday. He will know what to expect in the next round and needs to find multiple solutions to come out on top. If the German begins well, he could make this an interesting bout.

Apart from his serve, Struff is second best in all other departments against Alcaraz. Moreover, the Spaniard is unbeaten at Wimbledon over the last two years. The German is most likely to come up short in the third round.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.

