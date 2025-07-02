Wimbledon 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Barbora Krejčíková preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs (17) Barbora Krejčíková

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Caroline Dolehide vs Barbora Krejčíková preview

Caroline Dolehide will continue her campaign at SW19 with a second-round matchup set against the defending champion, Barbora Krejčíková.

Dolehide’s 2025 season has been underwhelming, to say the least. While she had an encouraging display during the Sunshine Double, she has not yet advanced beyond the third round at any tournament this year.

Her grass-court form has been even more concerning, managing to win merely one match across two tournaments leading up to Wimbledon. A loss in the Eastbourne qualifiers made her chances at The Championships even slimmer. But, she defied expectations with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over Arantxa Rus in the opening round.

Krejčíková has had a tough season, spending much of it on the sidelines with injuries. She was out for the first five months recovering from a back issue. Subsequently, a thigh injury forced her to pull out of the quarterfinals in Eastbourne.

Despite all these setbacks, the Czech national stunned Alexandra Eala on Tuesday. She came back from a set down to clinch a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win, erasing any doubts that critics might have with regards to her fitness.

Caroline Dolehide vs Barbora Krejčíková head-to-head

Dolehide and Krejčíková will face each other for the first time at the WTA level on Thursday. But the latter clinched a 6-4, 6-3 win during an ITF tournament in 2019.

Caroline Dolehide vs Barbora Krejčíková odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Dolehide +210 +3.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-135) Barbora Krejčíková -285 -3.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Dolehide vs Barbora Krejčíková prediction

Barbora Krejčíková has won three Wimbledon titles (two in doubles and one in singles) and has won 63.6% of her career matches on grass courts. Caroline Dolehide, on the other hand, has had difficulty on grass, only managing a 43.2% win rate and never making it past the quarterfinals of any grass-court competition since she became a professional.

Unless she reaggravates any injury that would force her to retire mid-match or withdraw before the match, Krejčíková is the overwhelming favorite to win.

Pick: Barbora Krejčíková to win.

