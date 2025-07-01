Wimbledon 2025: Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong preview

In Picture: Eubanks in action

America's Christopher Eubanks will begin his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon against Jesper de Jong in the first round. Including Challenger-level matches, he has won eleven of the eighteen matches this year. His best result on the Tour came in Houston, where he reached the quarterfinals, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Brandon Nakashima.

Eubanks failed to qualify for the main draw at both the Australian Open and the French Open. He lost 4-6, 4-6 against Tristan Boyer in the final round of qualifying in Melbourne and lost 6-7 (4), 3-6 against Jurij Rodionov in the first round of qualifying in Paris. He has played only one match on grass this year, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Murphy Cassone at the Ilkley Challenger.

Jesper de Jong has a 19-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result coming in Montpellier, where he reached the semifinal, losing 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also reached a Challenger final in Murcia, losing 6-7 (3), 6-4, 2-6 against Carlos Taberner.

De Jong started his grass-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-2 loss against Reilly Opelka in the first round at the Libema Open. He had a similar opening-round exit in Halle, losing 5-7, 6-3, 3-6 against Tomas Machac. He failed to qualify at the Mallorca Championships, losing 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 against Bernard Tomic.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks +100 +1.5 (-200) Under 41.5 (-118) Jesper de Jong -130 -1.5 (+135) Over 41.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Christopher Eubanks vs Jesper de Jong prediction

Eubanks has won his only career title on grass, claiming the 2023 Mallorca Championships, where he defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 in the final. He is a former quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, reaching the last eight in 2023, losing against Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Jesper de Jong has no grass-court titles to his name on either the Main Tour or on the Challenger and ITF Tours. This is the first time he is playing in the main draw at Wimbledon, having failed to qualify in the last three years.

De Jong is the higher-ranked player, but Eubanks has a good record at Wimbledon, which should give the American player a slight edge in the upcoming match.

Pick- Eubanks to win in four sets

