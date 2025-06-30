Wimbledon 2025: Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview

In Picture: Gauff in action (Getty)

Second seed Coco Gauff will begin her 2025 Wimbledon campaign with a first-round encounter against Dayana Yastremska. 2025 has been a phenomenal year for Gauff so far, as the American player has won 31 of the 40 matches she has played. Her initial hard-court results included a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open and fourth-round runs at Indian Wells and Miami.

However, it was the clay season where Gauff came into her own, reaching the finals of both WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. She capped the clay season off with a victory at Roland Garros, winning her second Major against top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in a tense three-set showdown. The grass court season did not begin well for Gauff, as she lost 3-6, 3-6 against Wang Xinyu in her opening match of the Berlin Tennis Open.

Dayana Yastremska has a 23-14 win /loss record in 2025, with two finals to her name in the season. She reached a hard-court final at the Linz Open earlier this year, losing 2-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Yastremska began her grass-court season by reaching the final of the Nottingham Open. She won against the likes of Olga Danilovic, Antonia Ruzic, Leylah Fernandez, and Magda Linette to reach her second final of the season, where she lost 4-6, 5-7 against McCartney Kessler. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Eastbourne Open, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Alexandra Eala.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Gauff has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Yastremska, having won the last match 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 at the Madrid Open this year.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -625 -1.5 (-190) Over 19.5 (-140) Dayana Yastremska +400 +1.5 (+130) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Grass is the only surface where Gauff has yet to make a final in her career. However, Wimbledon is the Major where she first made a mark in her career, reaching the fourth round as a teenager. The fourth round remains her best result at the All England Tennis Club, as she also reached the last 16 in 2024, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Emma Navarro.

The Nottingham Open final is the only grass-court final for Dayana Yastremska in her career. Reaching the fourth round in 2019 was the best result for the Ukrainian at Wimbledon, where she lost against Zhang Shuai.

Gauff is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as she has a favorable head-to-head against Yastremksa, and she is coming in with confidence, having won the French Open last month.

Pick- Gauff to win in straight sets.

