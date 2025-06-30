Wimbledon 2025: Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio preview

Collins at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins will take on Camila Osorio in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Collins is a serious contender on the main tour. After a third-round appearance in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and the semifinals in Strasbourg. Despite a resilient performance against Liudmila Samsonova, she was defeated in Strasbourg, 6-4, 6-2.

The American will enter Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Rosmalen. She took on Greet Minnen in the first round and lost to the Belgian in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Collins is making her seventh appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Osorio at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Camila Osorio has had a promising season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she clinched the title in Bogota and reached the semifinals in Rabat. She also reached the quarterfinals in Singapore but lost to Elise Mertens in straight sets.

The Colombian will enter Wimbledon after early exits in Paris and Eastbourne. She was defeated by Arantxa Rus in Paris and Varvara Gracheva in Eastbourne. Osoria will be eager to snap her three-match losing streak at Wimbledon.

Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Collins leads the head-to-head against Osorio 1-0. She defeated the Colombian most recently in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -275 -1.5(-110) Under 20.5(-110) Camila Osorio +210 +1.5(-130) Over 20.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Danielle Collins vs Camila Osorio prediction

Collins had a great chance to enter the last eight at Wimbledon in 2024, but Barbora Krejcikova denied her. She's chipped in with positive results this year but has yet to challenge the best players on tour. The American has a formidable all-around game on grass.

Osorio, on the other hand, clinched her third title in Bogota this year. She'll be eager to emulate the same form at the highest level and silence her critics on tour. The Colombian has the potential to fight for big trophies in the future.

Considering their record on grass and experience on the main tour, Collins will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to settle in quickly and power through to the second round in London.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

