Wimbledon 2025: Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec
Date: July 3, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Second Round
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Women's singles
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec preview
Danielle Collins will take on Veronika Erjavec in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.
Collins has made an average start to the season considering her high standards. After a quarterfinal run in Charleston, she reached the semifinals in Strasbourg and the second round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Olga Danilovich, she fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat at the French Open.
The American entered Wimbledon after a first round exit in Rosmalen. She started her campaign with a solid win against Camila Osorio, 6-3, 6-2. Collins is one of the dark horses in London this year.
Veronika Erjavec, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the main draw in Melbourne via the qualifiers but lost to Suzan Lamens in the first round.
The Slovakian has been clinical at Wimbledon so far. She entered the main draw once again via the qualifiers and stunned Marta Kostyuk in the first round. Erjavec defeated Kostyuk in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec prediction
Collins has been inconsistent throughout the year and seems to be lacking the spark she had last season. The American reached the fourth-round in London last year, which shows her potential on grass. She will be tough to beat in the second round.
On the other hand, Erjavec has secured a career-best result at Major events this week. The Slovakian has yet to find her feet at the highest level but looks like a decent contender on tour. She has a versatile all-round game.
Considering their skill level on grass and power behind groundstrokes, Collins will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to outmuscle her opponent and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.