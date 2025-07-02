  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Wimbledon 2025: Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Wimbledon 2025: Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jul 02, 2025 18:28 GMT
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec - Image Source: Getty
Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec preview

Collins at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Collins at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins will take on Veronika Erjavec in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Collins has made an average start to the season considering her high standards. After a quarterfinal run in Charleston, she reached the semifinals in Strasbourg and the second round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Olga Danilovich, she fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat at the French Open.

The American entered Wimbledon after a first round exit in Rosmalen. She started her campaign with a solid win against Camila Osorio, 6-3, 6-2. Collins is one of the dark horses in London this year.

Ad
Erjavec at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Erjavec at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Veronika Erjavec, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the main draw in Melbourne via the qualifiers but lost to Suzan Lamens in the first round.

Ad

The Slovakian has been clinical at Wimbledon so far. She entered the main draw once again via the qualifiers and stunned Marta Kostyuk in the first round. Erjavec defeated Kostyuk in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Peyton Stearns
Laura Siegemund
Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Danielle Collins vs Veronika Erjavec prediction

Collins has been inconsistent throughout the year and seems to be lacking the spark she had last season. The American reached the fourth-round in London last year, which shows her potential on grass. She will be tough to beat in the second round.

On the other hand, Erjavec has secured a career-best result at Major events this week. The Slovakian has yet to find her feet at the highest level but looks like a decent contender on tour. She has a versatile all-round game.

Ad

Considering their skill level on grass and power behind groundstrokes, Collins will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to outmuscle her opponent and reach the third round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications