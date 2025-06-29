Wimbledon 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi, Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are about to begin next week. The top players on tour will battle for 2000 points at the iconic Major.

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will be the defending champions at the event. While Alcaraz is unbeaten in the last 18 matches, Krejcikova will enter after a quarterfinal run in Eastbourne.

Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Alexander Zverev are all expected to feature on Day One. Without further ado, let's look at the men's predictions and line-up in London.

#5) Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi

Medvedev at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

First up, Daniil Medvedev will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Medvedev has yet to win a title this year. He reached the last 16 in Madrid and Rome but registered a shocking first-round exit at the French Open. Despite a spirited performance against Cameron Norrie, he was defeated in five sets, 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Bonzi has had an ordinary season so far. After a third-round appearance in Madrid, he's chalked up early exits in Rome, Paris, Stuttgart, Halle, and Mallorca. Brandon Holt outfoxed him in the first round of the Mallorca Championships, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev has shown his potential on grass with a runner-up finish in Halle. He will be one of the dark horses at Wimbledon and is expected to begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Daniil Medvedev.

#4) Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere

Rublev at the Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev will face Laslo Djere in the first round of Wimbledon.

After a title-winning run in Doha, Rublev secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the third round in Paris. The Russian also participated in the Halle Open, but lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Meanwhile, Laslo Djere secured a title-winning run in Santiago and reached the last 16 in Mallorca. Despite a valiant effort against Gabriel Diallo, he was defeated in Mallorca, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Rublev has a better record at the Majors and will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. If the Russian begins well, he shouldn't have too many problems in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Andrey Rublev

#3) Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley

Joao Fonseca at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Joao Fonseca will take on Jacob Fearnley in the first round.

Fonseca has been a breath of fresh air on the men's tour. After a title triumph in Buenos Aires, he reached the third round in Miami and Paris. The Brazilian will enter Wimbledon after a second-round appearance in Eastbourne.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fearney has made a sluggish start to the season. After third round finishes in Melbourne, Madrid, and Paris, he reached the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships in London. Despite a resilient performance against Jiri Lehecka, he was defeated in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

Fonseca registered his first win on grass last week, but is a quick learner on tour. He might stretch Fearnley to the limits, but eventually come up short in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Jacob Fearnley

#2) Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy

Tien at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Next up, Learner Tien will take on Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

Tien stunned the top seed Ben Shelton in Mallorca last week. His run eventually came to an end at the hands of Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals. The youngster has impressed this year with a fourth-round finish in the Australian Open.

Nishesh Basavareddy, meanwhile, has had a quiet season on tour. He entered the qualifiers in Madrid, Rome, and Paris but failed to secure a place in the main draw. The American will enter Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Mallorca.

Tien has adapted brilliantly to the main tour and will be one to watch out for in the future. His recent results and performances will tilt the tie in his favor in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Learner Tien

#1) Matteo Berrettini vs Kamil Majchrzak

Matteo Berrettini at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Matteo Berrettini will take on Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of Wimbledon.

Berrettini pulled out of the French Open due to injury (unspecified). After reaching the last 16 in Monte-Carlo, he chalked up third-round exits in Madrid and Rome. The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, which was his best result in the last few months.

Meanwhile, Kamil Majchrzak has played most of his tennis in the Morocco Open. He reached the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan ||, which was his best result this year. The Pole will enter Wimbledon after an early exit in Eastbourne.

Considering their experience at the highest level and record at Wimbledon, Berrettini will be a heavy favorite in this bout. The Italian should be able to power through to the second round.

Predicted Winner: Matteo Berrettini

