Wimbledon 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera, Ons Jabeur vs Viktoriya Tomova

Wimbledon 2025 will finally begin from Monday, June 30. Players from the top half of the women's singles draw will take to the court for their first-round matches on Day 1 of the tournament.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini are some of the biggest names from the top half of the draw in action on Monday.
Losing in the first round isn't a pleasant experience for anyone at any tournament, let alone at the All England Club, so players will be keen to make a winning start. Here's a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set to take place on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025:
#1. Linda Noskova vs Bernarda Pera
Noskova made a promising start to her grass swing, reaching the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open. She went a round further the following week at the Bad Homburg Open. She beat Ajla Tomljanovic, Donna Vekic and third seed Mirra Andreeva before losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, despite serving for the match.
Pera commenced her grass swing at the Libema Open. She earned a hard fought win over fourth seed Magda Linette in the first round, regrouping to win in three sets after blowing two match points in the second set. She lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the next round. She pulled out of the Nottingham Open and crashed out in the Eastbourne Open qualifiers.
Noskova leads Pera 2-0 in the head-to-head. She rallied from a set down to beat her at the Open de Rouen 2025, their most recent meeting. The Czech youngster has played some solid tennis since the start of the grass swing. Her opponent has also won only one match against a top 30 player this year, further increasing her odds of success.
Predicted winner: Linda Noskova
#2. Donna Vekic vs Kimberly Birrell
Vekic's time on grass started with a surprising loss to Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Her woes continued with another first-round exit from the Berlin Tennis Open, losing to Diana Shnaider this time.
Shnaider and Vekic met again a week later in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open, a rematch of last year's final at the venue. The Croat came out on top this time to end her losing skid. She progressed to the semifinals of Wimbledon last year, her first and only last four appearance at a Major so far.
Birrell has had a rather busy grass swing thus far. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Challenger and followed it up with a second-round exit from the Libema Open. She failed to win a match in Nottingham but successfully qualified for the Eastbourne Open. She ousted Sofia Kenin in the first round before falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round.
This will be Birrell's main draw debut at Wimbledon. The Australian Open remains the only Major where she has won a match. She's also on a six-match losing streak in main draw matches at the Grand Slam level.
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1, with Vekic winning their most recent encounter at the US Open 2024 in straight sets. Birrell has underperformed at the Majors, while the Croat has been in a slump in recent months. This match could go either way but the latter's prowess on grass could help her navigate this tricky encounter.
Predicted winner: Donna Vekic
#3. Ons Jabeur vs Viktoriya Tomova
Jabeur upset fourth seed Jasmine Paolini in Berlin before losing to eventual winner Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. Her time in Eastbourne was rather brief, being shown the door by eventual champion Maya Joint in the first round.
Tomova hasn't won a main draw match during the grass swing, going 0-3 so far. She will try to snap her losing skid at Wimbledon, the only Major where she has won multiple main draw matches.
However, Jabeur has her own special relationship with the grass court Major, reaching back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023. Her wizardry on grass has helped her beat the best of the best in the past. As such, she should be able to handle the struggling Tomova as well.
Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur
#4. Jasmine Paolini vs Anastasija Sevastova
While Paolini failed to win a singles match in Berlin, she finished as the runner-up in doubles there. She gave a better account of herself at the Bad Homburg Open, going down to Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. She lost to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets in last year's Wimbledon final.
Sevastova returned to action from an prolonged injury hiatus in the middle of this year's clay swing. She upset 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko en route to the third round of the Madrid Open, the very first tournament on her comeback. She lost in the first round of her only tournament on grass, the Libema Open.
This will be Sevastova's first appearance at a Major since the Australian Open 2022. She registered her best result at Wimbledon in her most recent appearance in 2021, reaching the third round for the first time. However, taking out Paolini will be a tall order for the Latvian, who has rarely found herself to be comfortable at Wimbledon.
Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini