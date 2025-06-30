Wimbledon 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt, Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday

Day 2 (Tuesday, July 1) of Wimbledon 2025 will see the continuation of the first-round matches. Players from the top half of the draw will take to the court on the second day of the tournament.

Ad

Ninth seed and two-time Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the first round on Monday. Benjamin Bonzi kept his cool to score one of the biggest wins of his career. 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas retired due to an injury, bringing an early end to his campaign.

Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie and Jiri Lehecka were among the early winners on the first day. As more players aim to join them in the second round, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Ben Shelton vs Alex Bolt

Shelton's semifinal showing at the Boss Open in Stuttgart at the start of the grass swing ensured his top 10 debut. Unfortunately, his joy at entering the top 10 didn't last for too long. He lost in the first round of his next two tournaments to enter Wimbledon on a three-match losing streak.

Bolt came through the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw of the grass court Major. He has a 1-3 record at the tournament and hasn't won a main draw match this year. Ideally, these results would've pointed to a certain win for the American.

Ad

However, Shelton's recent form suggests that he could potentially make an early exit. He has been quite consistent at the Majors, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open. Best of five sets does give him some breathing room. Despite his recent struggles, he will still be the favorite to beat Bolt.

Predicted winner: Ben Shelton

#2. Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihto Nishioka

Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Since retiring from his first-round match at the French Open, Dimitrov hasn't played a match. Poor form and injuries have derailed his season in recent months. Nishioka finds himself in the same boat, having retired from three of his past four tournaments.

Ad

Dimitrov leads Nishioka 3-0 in the head-to-head. The Bulgarian has twice as many wins as his opponent this season, compiling a 14-10 record against a 7-8 record. He reached the semifinals of the grass court Major in 2014, while the Japanese hasn't progressed beyond the second round.

Based on their results, head-to-head and record at the venue, Dimitrov is the favorite. However, this match could ultimately be decided by who has recovered the best after their recent injury woes.

Ad

Predicted winner: Grigor Dimitrov

#3. Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday

Paul sustained an injury during his quarterfinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. He couldn't defend his Queen's Club title as a result and commenced his grass swing at last week's Eastbourne Open. He was knocked out by Dan Evans in the second round.

Monday received a wildcard into Wimbledon, thus ensuring his Major debut. He won a couple of titles at the ITF level this year. This will be his first match against a top 20 player, a huge step-up from the usual level of competition he's used to.

Ad

Paul made the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year and has posted some solid results on grass in the past. The gulf between their experience and accomplishments is far too wide to turn a blind eye to. Unless the American isn't fully fit following his injury, this should be a rather winnable contest for him.

Predicted winner: Tommy Paul

#4. Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Alex Michelsen at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Michelsen started his grass swing with a second-round loss in Stuttgart, though he finished as the runner-up in doubles. He beat Francisco Cerundolo and Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He went a round further at the Mallorca Championships, losing to Corentin Moutet in the semifinals.

Ad

While Michelsen tasted considerable success on grass this year, Kecmanovic made first-round exits from both of his tournaments on the surface. He reached the third round of Wimbledon last year, matching his best result at the venue.

Michelsen, meanwhile, is looking for his first win at the grass court Major. He crashed out in the first round on his debut last year. Kecmanovic won their previous and only encounter at this year's Delray Beach Open in straight sets. However, based on their results on grass this year, the American seems to be in a good position to avenge his prior loss.

Ad

Predicted winner: Alex Michelsen

#5. Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena

De Minaur lost in the first round of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, his only tournament on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon. He progressed to his first quarterfinal at the All England Club last year, though an injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Carballes Baena hasn't competed for nearly two months due to an injury. The last time we saw him on the court was at the Italian Open in early May, when he retired halfway through his first-round match. He's currently on a three-match losing streak.

Ad

Even at his best, Carballes Baena was never a threat to anyone on grass. He has a 4-13 record on the surface and a 1-6 record at Wimbledon. De Minaur will be the heavy favorite to win this match given his opponent's poor record on grass.

Predicted winner: Alex de Minaur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More