Wimbledon 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo

Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon (July 2) will feature the second-round matches in both men's and women's singles draws. On the men's side, the top seeds who will be in action are the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, and the fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz.

Apart from Alcaraz and Fritz, some of the other seeds who will be in action include Frances Tiafoe (12th seed), Andrey Rublev (14th seed), Karen Khachanov (17th seed), Jiri Lehecka (23rd seed), and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (26th seed). Among home favorites, Cameron Norrie, Arthur Fey, and Billy Harris will be seen in action on Day 3 as well

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon.

#1 Nuno Borges vs Billy Harris

In Picture: Borges in action (Getty)

One of the second-round matches on Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature Nuno Borges taking on home favorite Billy Harris. Borges has a 24-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal appearance at the ASB Classic, where he lost against Zizou Bergs. At Wimbledon, he began with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-0 win over 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis in 2025, Billy Harris has a 24-28 win/loss record 2025. His best result came at the Eastbourne Open, where he reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier, losing against Ugo Humbert. At Wimbledon, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over lucky loser Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Borges, being the higher-ranked player, is the slight favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Nuno Borges.

#2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

In Picture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action (Getty)

26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is all set to take on Botic Van de Zandschulp in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Davidovich Fokina has a 27-15 win /loss record in 2025, with final appearances in Delray Beach (lost against Miomir Kecmanovic) and Acapulco (lost against Tomas Machac) as his best results. He began his campaign at the Championships with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 win over Brandon Holt in the first round.

Botic Van de Zandschulp has won 11 of the 27 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result being reaching the third round in Indian Wells, where he lost against Francisco Cerundolo. He began his campaign at SW19 with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-4 win against Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Davidovich Fokina has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Van de Zandschulp, including the last match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, making the Spaniard the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

#3 Jiri Lehecka vs Mattia Bellucci

In Picture: Jiri Lehcka (Getty)

One of the second-round matches on Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka taking on Mattia Bellucci. Lehecka has a 25-13 win /loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning the Brisbane International with a win over Reilly Opelka in the final. He also reached a grass-court final at the Queen's Club, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. He began his Wimbledon campaign with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (0) against Hugo Dellien in the first round.

Taking in Challenger matches, Mattia Bellucci has won 15 of the 36 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result being reaching the semifinal of the ABN Amro Open, where he lost against Alex de Minaur. At the Championships, he began his campaign with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against Oliver Crawford in the first round.

This is the first meeting between Lehecka and Bellucci, but the Czech is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Jiri Lehecka.

#4 Karen Khachanov vs Shintaro Mochizuki

In Picture: Khachanov in action (Getty)

Former Top 10 player and 17th seed Karen Khachanov will face Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Khachanov has won 19 of the 34 matches he has played in 2025, with semifinal appearances in Barcelona (lost against Holger Rune) and Halle (lost against Alexander Bublik). At Wimbledon, he began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 win against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Shintaro Mochizuki has extensively played Challenger tennis in 2025, winning one title in Noumea and reaching two other finals in Bengaluru and Nottingham. At Wimbledon, he won against the likes of Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Felipe Meligeni Alves, and Dominic Stricker in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 2-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 7-5 win over Giulio Zeppieri in the first round.

Khachanov has not faced Mochizuki previously, but is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov.

#5 Taylor Fritz vs Gabriel Diallo

In Picture: Taylor Fritz (Getty)

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz will look to keep his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon on track when he takes on Gabriel Diallo in the second round. Fritz has been one of the in-form players on Tour coming into Wimbledon with grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. At Wimbledon, however, he had to recover after losing the first two sets to win 6-7 (6), 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-4 against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round.

Gabriel Diallo has a 28-18 win /loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning the Libema Open, where he won against Zizou Bergs in the final. At SW 19, he began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 against Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but being one of the high seeds, Fritz is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz.

