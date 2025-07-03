The Wimbledon Championships are in full swing on the tennis tour. The best players in the world are battling at the iconic Major on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner began their campaigns confidently. However, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev registered early exits in London this year.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has ground out tough wins in the first two rounds. She will take on local favorite Emma Raducanu for a place in the last 16 on Friday, July 4.

With all to play for at the Wimbledon Championships, let's look at the women's predictions for Day 3.

#4 Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Dolehide

Krejcikova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Day 2 - Source: Getty

First up, Barbora Krejcikova will take on Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

Krejcikova has only played five tournaments this year. After a semifinal run in Riyadh, she was sidelined for almost six months due to a back injury. She returned to the women's tour in Strasbourg and has yet to achieve a notable result. The Czech secured a brilliant comeback win against Alexandra Eala in the first round, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Caroline Dolehide has had an average season so far. She reached the quarterfinals in Austin and the second round in Paris. The American entered Wimbledon after early exits in Berlin and Eastbourne. She defeated Arantxa Rus in the first round, 6-2, 6-2.

Krejcikova is the defending champion this year. She struggled to find her rhythm in the last few weeks but is starting to improve with some game time under her belt. The Czech should be able to use her experience to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#3 Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Kenin at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Next up, Sofia Kenin will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Kenin has been putting in the hard yards on tour. After a runner-up finish in Charleston, she reached the third round in Madrid, Rome, and Paris. The American started her campaign at Wimbledon by eliminating Taylor Townsend, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had a promising season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Rouen and Rabat, she reached the third round in Paris. The Spaniard eased past Ella Seidel in the first round this week.

Both players have looked sharp in the last few months. Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Kenin will have an edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Sofia Kenin

#2 Anna Kalinskaya vs Clara Tauson

Kalinskaya at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Anna Kalinskaya will take on Clara Tauson in the second round.

Kalinskaya has had an ordinary season, considering her high standards. After a semifinal run in Singapore, she reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and Strasbourg. The Russian started her campaign with a commanding win against Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-6(4) in the first round.

On the other hand, Clara Tauson has looked in sublime touch on tour. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she secured a runner-up finish in Dubai and reached the quarterfinals in Nottingham. The Dane eliminated Heather Watson in the last round, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tauson deserved to win a title this year for her persistence at the highest level. Kalinskaya will be tough to beat on grass and might come up short in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Anna Kalinskaya

#1 Belinda Bencic vs Elsa Jaquemont

Bencic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Belinda Benic will take on Elsa Jacquemot in the second round.

Benic returned to the women's tour after her maternity leave this year. She clinched the title in Abu Dhabi and reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The Swiss started her campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win against Alycia Parks, 6-0, 6-3.

Jacquemot, on the contrary, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She received a wildcard entry at the French Open and impressed onlookers by reaching the third round. The youngster entered the main draw in London via the qualifiers and humbled Magda Linette in the first round, 6-7(7), 6-1, 6-4.

While Jacquemot is on a hot streak at Wimbledon, Bencic hardly broke a sweat against Parks in the first round. A tight contest will be on the cards between these two, but Bencic's composure might see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic

