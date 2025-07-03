Wimbledon 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Gael Monfils vs Marton Fucsovics

Day 4 at the 2025 Wimbledon (Thursday, July 3) will feature the second-round matches at the top half of the men's draw. Of them, the Center Court will be headlined by top seed Jannik Sinner and sixth seed Novak Djokovic.

Other seeded players who will be in action will include Jack Draper (fourth seed), Ben Shelton (10th seed), Alex de Minaur (11th seed), Jakub Mensik (15th seed), Tomas Machac (21st seed), Flavio Cobolli (29th seed), and Brandon Nakashima (29th seed). Apart from Draper, the home hopes will be carried by Jack Pinnigton Jones, who is set to face Cobolli.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 4 at the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Gael Monfils vs Marton Fucsovics

In Picture: Monfils in action at Wimbledon (Getty)

One of the second-round matches on Day 3 at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature former top 10 player Gael Monfils taking on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. Monfils has won 18 of the 28 matches he has played in 2025, winning a title in Auckland in January. He began his campaign at the Championships with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 win over 18th seed Ugo Humbert in the first round.

Marton Fucsovics has a 30-18 win /loss record this year, including Challenger matches, with his best result being a semifinal finish in Bucharest. At Wimbledon, he won his matches against Jurij Rodionov and Zachary Svajda, but lost 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-7 (4) to Chris Rodesch in the final qualifying round. He got the opportunity to enter the main draw as a lucky loser and began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round.

Monfils has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Fucsovics, making the Frenchman the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Gael Monfils

#2 Jakub Mensik vs Marcos Giron

In Picture: Jakub Mensik (Getty)

Rising Czech star and 15th seed Jakub Mensik is all set to take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Mensik has won 26 of the 40 matches he has played in 2025, winning his maiden title at the Miami Open. He began his campaign at the Championships with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Marcos Giron has a 17-15 win/ loss record in 2025, with multiple quarterfinal finishes at Adelaide, Delray Beach, Acapulco, and Eastbourne. He won his first match at Wimbledon 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

This is the first time Mensik and Giron will play each other on the Tour, and the Czech is the favorite to win because he is in form.

Predicted winner- Jakub Mensik

#3 Tomas Machac vs August Holmgren

In Picture: Tomas Machac (Getty)

Twenty-first-seeded Tomas Machac will face Danish qualifier August Holmgren in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Machac won his maiden title in Acapulco this year and has won 19 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025. He began his campaign at the Championships with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round.

August Holmgren has mostly played Challenger tennis in 2025 and has a 10-14 win /loss record for the season. He won three consecutive matches against Giles Hussey, Mikhail Kukushkin, and Yosuke Watanuki to enter the main draw at Wimbledon. He won his first round-match 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 against Quentin Halys.

This is the first meeting between the two players, and Machac, the much higher-ranked player, will be the overwhelming favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac

#4 Flavio Cobolli vs Jack Pinnington Jones

In Picture: Flavio Cobolli (Getty)

Twenty-second seed Flavio Cobolli is set to take on home favorite Jack Pinnington Jones in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Cobolli has been in fine form in 2025, having won 21 of the 38 matches he has played, winning two titles in Bucharest and Hamburg. He began his campaign at the grass-court Major with a 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1 win over Kazakh qualifier Beibit Zukhayev in the first round.

Jack Pinnigton Jones has a 10-8 win /loss record in 2025, with his best result being reaching the final of the Ilkley Challenger, where he lost against Tristan Schoolkate. The home favorite began his campaign at Wimbledon with a 7-4 (4), 6-3, 7-5 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Cobolli being the clear favorite to win as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Flavio Cobolli

