Wimbledon 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Karen Khachanov vs Nuno Borges

Day 5 (July 4) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will feature eight third-round matches in the bottom half of the men's singles draw. The day's action will be headline by two-time defending champion and second seed, Carlos Alcaraz.

Other seeded players who will be in action are Taylor Fritz (5th seed), Andrey Rublev (14th seed), Karen Khachanov (17th seed), and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (26th seed). Former top-10 player and Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie is the last hope for British men at this year's Championships and will be in action on Day 5 as well.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 (July 4) at the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Jordan Thompson vs Luciano Darderi

In Picture: Thompson in action (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature Jordan Thompson taking on Luciano Darderi.

Thompson has a 10-9 win /loss record this year, with his best result being a quarterfinal finish in Brisbane. At Wimbledon, he started with a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-1 win over Vit Kopriva in the first round and then won 7-5, 6-7 (2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Luciano Darderi has a 19-19 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the title in Marrakech. At Wimbledon, he began his campaign with a 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1 win over Roman Safiullin in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over British wildcard Arthur Ferry.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Thompson will be the slight favorite as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Jordan Thompson

#2 Arthur Rinderknech vs Kamil Majchrzak

In Picture: Rinderknech in action (Getty)

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech is set to take on Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon.

Rinderknech's record for this year is 14-22, with his best run being at the Queen's Club Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals as a lucky loser. He began his campaign with a massive upset, winning 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 against third seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, and then won another five-set thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 against Christian Garin in the second round.

Kamil Majchrzak has won 23 of the 36 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger tennis. His best result was reaching the semifinal in Marrakech as a qualifier. At Wimbledon, he began with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 against 32nd seed and former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the first round, and then won 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 against Ethan Quinn in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Rinderknech, being the higher-ranked player, is the slight favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Arthur Rinderknech

#3 Cameron Norrie vs Mattia Bellucci

Home favorite Cameron Norrie will look to further his Wimbledon bid when he takes on Mattia Bellucci in the third round.

Norrie's record this year reads 23 wins and 18 losses, with his best result being a semifinal finish in Geneva. At the Championships, he began with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round, and then won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

Mattia Bellucci has won 16 of the 37 matches he has played this year (including Challenger matches), with a semifinal finish at Rotterdam being his best outing. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Oliver Crawford in the first round, and then won 7-6 (4), 6-1, 7-5 over 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Bellucci won his only match against Norrie at Qualifying in Monte-Carlo this year, but the Brit will be the favorite to win the upcoming match, as it is on grass and he will have the crowd's support.

Predicted winner- Cameron Norrie

#4 Karen Khachanov vs Nuno Borges

In Picture: Khachanov in action (Getty)

Seventeenth seed Karen Khachanov is slated to face Nuno Borges in the third round of the ongoing. Khachanov has won 20 of the 35 matches he has played this year, with semifinal finishes in Barcelona and Halle. He began his campaign at the Championships with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 win against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and then won 1-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round.

Meznwhile, Nuno Borges has a 25-20 win/loss record this year, with a semifinal finish in Auckland being his best result. He started the grass-court Major with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-0 win over Francisco Cerundolo, who was the 16th seed in the first round and then secured a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) victory over Billy Harris in the second round.

Khachanov has won his only match against Borges at the 2022 French Open, and will be the favorite in the upcoming match due to his higher ranking.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov

