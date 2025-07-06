Wimbledon 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson, Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev

The Wimbledon Championships have lived up to expectations so far. The first five days of the event have presented some thrilling matches on the grass courts.

Ad

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic are all through to the fourth round. Djokovic eased past Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

On the other hand, Brandon Nakashima and Jaume Munar couldn't survive their tests on Saturday. The American was humbled by Lorenzo Sonego, and Marin Cilic eliminated Munar in the third round.

Without further ado, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions lined up for Day Six in London:

Ad

Trending

#4) Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson

Fritz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

First up, Taylor Fritz will take on Jordan Thompson in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Fritz revived his season on grass after ordinary results in the last six months. After a first-round exit in Paris, he secured title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. The American continued his potent form at Wimbledon and defeated Gabriel Diallo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last two rounds.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson has registered the best result of his season at Wimbledon. After a third-round exit in Miami, he reached the second round in Rosmalen last month. The Australian outfoxed the likes of Benjamin Bonzi and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds.

Ad

Fritz was handed a tricky draw in London this year but has shown his resilience so far. Thompson may have hit his top potential this week but is still most likely to come up second best in the fourth round.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Fritz

#3) Karen Khachanov vs Kamil Majchrzak

Next up, Karen Khachanov will face Kamil Majchrzak in the fourth round.

Khachanov continues his happy knack of passing the initial few rounds of the Majors. The Russian entered Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run in Rosmalen and a semifinal run in Halle. He defeated Shintaro Mochizuki and Nuno Borges in the last two rounds.

Ad

On the other hand, Majchrak has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He's chalked up first-round exits at the Australian Open and the French Open this year. The Pole humbled the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Ethan Quinn, and Arthur Rinderknech in the initial few rounds.

Both players could be tired after grueling encounters en route to the fourth round. Considering their skill set on grass and experience at the highest level, Khachanov will be the favorite to win this bout.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Karen Khachanov

#2) Nicolas Jarry vs Cameron Norrie

Next up, Nicolas Jarry and Cameron Norrie will lock horns in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Jarry has silenced his critics with an excellent run at Wimbledon. The Chilean entered the event after early exits in Paris, Rosmalen, and Halle. He stunned the likes of Holger Rune, Learner Tien, and Joao Fonseca in the initial few rounds.

Ad

On the contrary, Norre has continued his solid form on grass. The Brit reached the fourth round of the French Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He defeated Frances Tiafoe and Mattia Bellucci in the last two rounds. Norrie eliminated Bellucci in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3.

A thrilling contest will be on the cards in the fourth round. While Jarry will be expected to dominate with his powerful serve, Norrie will have the edge with his accurate groundstrokes on grass. Considering their record at Wimbledon and home support at the event, Norrie might just sneak through to the quarterfinals.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Cameron Norrie

#1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev

Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

Ad

Alcaraz is chasing his third consecutive title at Wimbledon this year. The Spaniard missed out at the Australian Open but showed his class to win Roland Garros in Paris. He cruised past Oliver Tarvet and Jan-Lennard Struff in the last two rounds.

Meanwhile, Rublev has had a hectic season so far. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the fourth round in Paris. The Russian brushed aside Lloyd Harris and Adrian Mannarino in the last two rounds.

Ad

Alcaraz is on a 21-match win streak on the main tour. He will be up against a formidable opponent in Rublev but is most likely to pass this test and continue his run in London.

Predicted Winner: Carlos Alcaraz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More