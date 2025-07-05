Wimbledon 2025 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova

Day 6 (July 5) at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature third-round action from the bottom half of the women's draw. The two highest seeds who will be in action are seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva and eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek.

Ad

Other seeded players who will take the court on Day 6 are Emma Navarro (10th seed), Elena Rybakina (11th seed), Daria Kasatkina (16th seed), defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (17th seed), Ekaterina Alexandrova (18th seed), Ekaterina Alexandrova (19th seed), and Clara Tauson (23rd seed). Other notable players in action will be former Top-10 player Belinda Bencic.

Here is a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 6 at the 2025 Wimbledon in the women's singles draw.

Ad

Trending

Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova

16th seed Daria Kasatkina will face 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Kasatkina has a 16-16 win/loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide being her best result. At Wimbledon, she began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 against Emiliana Arango in the first round, and then won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 against Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round.

Ad

Liudmila Samsonova has won 22 of the 37 matches she has played in 2025, reaching the final in Strasbourg, where she came short against Elena Rybakina. She began her campaign at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Maya Joint in the first round and then won 6-2, 6-1 against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round.

Samsonova has won her only match against Kasatkina at Indian Wells this year and will be the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Ad

Predicted winner- Liudmila Samsonova.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Zeynep Sonmez

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Alexandrova has won 27 of the 40 matches in 2025, winning the Linz Open with a win over Dayana Yastremska in the final. At Wimbledon, she began with a 6-2, 7-5 over Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-0 against Suzan Lamens in the second round.

Ad

Including ITF matches, Zeynep Sonmez has a 17-16 win /loss record in 2025 with a quarterfinal finish in Merida being her best outing. She began her campaign at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian in the first round and then won 7-5, 7-5 over Wang Xinyu in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Alexandrova is the favorite as she is the seeded player.

Ad

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Dayana Yastremska vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

In Picture: Yastremska in action (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature Dayana Yastremska taking on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Yastremska has won 25 of the 39 matches in 2025 with runner-up finishes at the Linz Open and the Nottingham Open. She began her campaign with a massive upset, winning 7-6 (3), 6-1 against second seed Coco Gauff in the first round, and then won 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8) against Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the second round.

Ad

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has a 17-15 win /loss record in 2025, with quarterfinal finishes in Rouen and Rabat. She began her campaign at SW19 with a win via retirement against Ella Seidel in the first round and then won 6-1, 7-6 (4) against 28th seed Sofia Kenin in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but given her results, Yastremska is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Dayana Yastremska.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More