Wimbledon 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone preview
27th seed Denis Shapovalov will lock horns with Mariano Navone in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Shapovalov's time on grass began on a disappointing note, losing to Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the first round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He gave a better account of himself at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.
Shapovalov fought past sixth seed Ugo Humbert in three sets to win his first-round contest. He was up against Flavio Cobolli for a spot in the quarterfinals and lost to him in three sets, bringing his record on grass this year to 1-2.
Following a third-round exit from the French Open, Navone commenced his grass swing at last week's Mallorca Championships. He had to compete in the qualifying rounds due to his ranking.
Navone was on the verge of winning his first qualifying match against Sebastian Ofner when the latter retired towards the end of the third set, still pushing him into the next round. Nishesh Basavareddy stood between him and a spot in the main draw, and he lost to the American in straight sets.
Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Mariano Navone prediction
Shapovalov hit a purple patch in February, winning the Dallas Open by beating three top 10 players and reaching the semifinals of the Mexican Open. He has posted a 5-9 record since then. Despite his less-than-stellar start to the grass swing, he will be glad to be back at Wimbledon.
Shapovalov reached the only Major semifinal of his career so far at Wimbledon in 2021, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He made the third round here last year and hasn't lost in the first round this decade. He has a 20-23 career record on grass.
The Canadian will be heavily favored to win his opening-round contest this year. Navone, his first-round opponent, has a 0-3 career record on grass. Almost all of his career-best results so far have come on clay. Given the disparity in their results on grass, Shapovalov should be able to make a winning start to his campaign here.
Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.