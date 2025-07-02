Match Details

Fixture: (14) Elina Svitolina vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Elina Svitolina vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Elina Svitolina hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

14th-seeded Elina Svitolina will face Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 2).

Svitolina has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour this year, winning 31 of her 41 matches and securing her 18th career singles title at the Open de Rouen in April. The World No. 13 recently reached the quarterfinals of the French Open but endured a quiet grasscourt season in the lead-up to Wimbledon as she exited the Bad Homburg Open in the second round.

Regardless of her being rusty, the 30-year-old showed good enough composure to down Hungary's Ana Bondar 6-3, 6-1 in her opener at SW19 on Monday (June 30). Her next opponent will be the Belarusian qualifier Sasnovich, who is currently ranked 104th in the world. The 31-year-old has not made a big impact on the women's pro circuit in 2025, with most of her good showings having come at WTA 125 tournaments.

Making her eighth career main draw appearance at Wimbledon, the former World No. 29 staved off one match point to beat France's Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) in three hours and 26 minutes to advance to the second round of the tournament.

Elina Svitolina vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Sasnovich leads Svitolina by a slight margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Ukrainian won their first-ever encounter at the 2018 Brisbane International, the Belarusian has since turned their rivalry on its head by beating her at the 2019 Brisbane International and the 2023 Madrid Open.

Elina Svitolina vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elina Svitolina Aliaksandra Sasnovich

(Odds will be added once available)

Elina Svitolina vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Aliaksandra Sasnovich hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Svitolina has always found herself at home on grass considering she has world-class footwork and shot selection. During her first-round match at Wimbledon, the former World No. 3 showed great prowess on her serve as well, winning nearly 80% of the points on her first delivery and saving all the break points she faced.

Sasnovich, on her part, is a much more aggressive player than her younger counterpart. The 31-year-old's down-the-line backhand, in particular, helps her in getting on top of rallies and opening up the court. Needless to say, the World No. 104 will have to come up with something special just to take her second-round encounter against Svitolina to the distance.

Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.

