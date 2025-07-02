Wimbledon 2025: Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova
Date: July 3, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50
Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova preview
10th-seeded Emma Navarro will face Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday (July 3).
Navarro has put together a respectable campaign on the WTA Tour this year, winning 22 of her 38 matches thus far and winning her second career singles title at the Merida Open in February. The American didn't have much impact during this year's grasscourt swing, losing in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open, and the second round of the Berlin Open and the Queen's Club Championships.
Having reached the quarterfinals at SW19 last year, the 24-year-old showed eagerness to make her mark at the tournament this year as well with a resounding 6-3, 6-1 win over two-time titlist Petra Kvitova in the first round earlier this week. Her next opponent will be another former top-10 player, Kudermetova, who has been steadily climbing the WTA rankings this year.
The former World No. 9 Russian went 2-2 in her outings on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon (qualifying matches included). However, that didn't deter her from winning her opener against China's Zhu Lin by a commanding scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.
Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head
Kudermetova leads Navarro 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Russian defeated the American in straight sets at the 2021 Charleston Open.
Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova odds
(Odds from BetMGM)
Emma Navarro vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction
Kudermetova will be eager to record her career-best result of reaching the third round of Wimbledon later on Thursday. The Russian has a loopy, topspin playing style, which can be at odds with the lower-bouncing grass at the All England Club. However, she makes up for it with the repeatability of her groundstrokes, making her a formidable force from the baseline.
Navarro has a relatively more straightforward game and employs solid, flat shots in her arsenal. The 10th seed also possesses world-class endurance that allows her to track down virtually any ball. While the 24-year-old has been upset-prone lately, she will probably have enough in the tank to tough it out against her older opponent.
Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets.