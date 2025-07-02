Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

In a clash between former Grand Slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Marketa Vondrousova will slug it out for a spot in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Raducanu, who has reached the second week at the All England Club twice, has been in solid form on grass. She made a quarterfinal at Queen’s Club before winning a match at Eastbourne only to succumb to the eventual champion in a tight three-setter.

Her win-loss for the 2025 season improved to 16-13 coming into Wimbledon, where she opened her campaign with a measured 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Mingge Xu.

Vondrousova lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2023. (Source: Getty)

Vondrousova, meanwhile, also struck form in the nick of time. Coming into Wimbledon after a poor patch riddled by injuries and a loss of form, she rediscovered her best tennis on grass.

The Czech beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys en route to the title win in Berlin. It reminded fans of her prowess on grass and she has seemingly carried that momentum into the Championships. She beat fellow 2025 grasscourt title winner McCartney comprehensively 6-1, 7-6(3) to open her campaign at the venue where she lifted her maiden Grand Slam title a couple of years ago.

Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Vondrousova leads Raducanu in their current head-to-head stands at 2-1. It is, however, the Brit who won their only meeting on grass that came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Name Money Line Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu Marketa Vondrousova

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Raducanu vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Raducanu beat Vondrousova in their only meeting on grass. (Source: Getty)

Both Emma Raducanu and Marketa Vondrousova have had success on grass, albeit with varying degrees. The 2023 champion, however, does hold an edge in certain aspects.

When dialled in, Vondrousova can serve big, defend well, and mix the spin on the ball on just about every stroke. That sort of tennis is destined for success on grass.

Unfortunately for Raducanu, the Czech has been playing well of late. She was winning well over 70% of the points behind her first delivery even against the biggest of returners like Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys in Berlin.

The Brit has her own strengths, mostly from the baseline. She likes to take the ball early and be aggressive, which is key on grass too. She, however, quite simply does not have the same security on serve or the variety as Vondrousova.

Raducanu can go through patches where she is unplayable but as the match progresses, Vondrousova will find herself in the contest. And once she finds her range on the serve and groundstrokes, her game could prove to have too many layers for her opponent to unravel in time.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in two tight sets.

