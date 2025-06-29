Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs [WC] Mingge Xu

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu preview

Emma Raducanu and Mingge Xu will lock horns in an intriguing battle of the Brits during the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Trending

Raducanu, a former Grand Slam champion, comes into the tournament having played a few good matches on grass. She reached the quarterfinal at London with wins over Cristina Bucsa and Rebecca Sramkova and won a match against Ann Li at Eastbourne. She fell to Zheng Qinwen and Maya Joint at the two tournaments, respectively.

Her season’s win-loss at the tournament has improved to 16-13. She will also be buoyed by the experience of having reached the tournament’s second week twice previously.

Ad

Xu is making her Grand Slam debut. (Source: Getty)

Xu, meanwhile, will be making her Grand Slam debut after receiving a wildcard into the main draw of the tournament. She too has played quite a few matches on grass in the lead-up, even posting a maiden draw win at Nottingham.

Ad

Most notably though, the 17-year-old made the quarterfinal at the WTA125K event in Birmingham. She beat the likes of Alycia Parks and Katarzyna Kawa before falling to Jessica Ponchet. She even won matches at Ilkley and Nottingham for some good match practice ahead of the grasscourt Slam.

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu head-to-head

Raducanu and Xu have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ad

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu odds

(Odds will be added once available)

Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu prediction

Emma Raducanu had her big breakthrough at Wimbledon 2021. (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu had her first big breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2021, reaching the fourth round. She repeated that performance and has since returned to being the No. 1 Brit.

Ad

Despite having grasscourt momentum on her side, Raducanu will need to be wary of Xu. The teenager possesses big weapons in the form of her groundstrokes, both on the forehand and backhand wings, as seen in her upset of Alycia Parks in Birmingham.

Much like Raducanu, Xu also grew up around grasscourts and is fairly comfortable in her movement on the surface.

Both women will look to dictate the pace from the baseline. Raducanu, for one, has shown intent to take the ball early and that could put her on top of a lot of the baseline exchanges. She also has far more superior experience of playing big matches like this.

Ad

The British No. 1 will need to be ready for some bit of hitting from her opponent, who will play a certain freedom given that she has nothing to lose. That said, if she can hold on to her position on the baseline and absorb the pressure at the start of the match, she should be able to weather the early storm.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More