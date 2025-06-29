Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs [WC] Mingge Xu
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu preview
Emma Raducanu and Mingge Xu will lock horns in an intriguing battle of the Brits during the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
Raducanu, a former Grand Slam champion, comes into the tournament having played a few good matches on grass. She reached the quarterfinal at London with wins over Cristina Bucsa and Rebecca Sramkova and won a match against Ann Li at Eastbourne. She fell to Zheng Qinwen and Maya Joint at the two tournaments, respectively.
Her season’s win-loss at the tournament has improved to 16-13. She will also be buoyed by the experience of having reached the tournament’s second week twice previously.
Xu, meanwhile, will be making her Grand Slam debut after receiving a wildcard into the main draw of the tournament. She too has played quite a few matches on grass in the lead-up, even posting a maiden draw win at Nottingham.
Most notably though, the 17-year-old made the quarterfinal at the WTA125K event in Birmingham. She beat the likes of Alycia Parks and Katarzyna Kawa before falling to Jessica Ponchet. She even won matches at Ilkley and Nottingham for some good match practice ahead of the grasscourt Slam.
Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu head-to-head
Raducanu and Xu have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu prediction
Emma Raducanu had her first big breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2021, reaching the fourth round. She repeated that performance and has since returned to being the No. 1 Brit.
Despite having grasscourt momentum on her side, Raducanu will need to be wary of Xu. The teenager possesses big weapons in the form of her groundstrokes, both on the forehand and backhand wings, as seen in her upset of Alycia Parks in Birmingham.
Much like Raducanu, Xu also grew up around grasscourts and is fairly comfortable in her movement on the surface.
Both women will look to dictate the pace from the baseline. Raducanu, for one, has shown intent to take the ball early and that could put her on top of a lot of the baseline exchanges. She also has far more superior experience of playing big matches like this.
The British No. 1 will need to be ready for some bit of hitting from her opponent, who will play a certain freedom given that she has nothing to lose. That said, if she can hold on to her position on the baseline and absorb the pressure at the start of the match, she should be able to weather the early storm.
Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets