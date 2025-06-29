Wimbledon 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $73,463,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth preview

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime opens his campaign at the grasscourt Slam against Australia's James Duckworth on Monday (June 30).

The Canadian has had a commendable first half of the season, clinching titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. He also made it to the summit clash in Dubai before going down to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Further, the World No. 27 finished in the last-four stage in Doha and Hamburg.

Auger-Aliassime also had a confidence-boosting campaign on grass coming into Wimbledon, making the semis in Stuttgart and Mallorca. He will hope to build on that form in SW19.

James Duckworth in action at Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

In what has been a year of struggles on the tour for James Duckworth, the World No. 103 has had his most successful campaign on the grasscourts of Eastbourne this week. Starting from the qualifying rounds, the Aussie won three matches before falling to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Other than this, his only other notable performances came on the Challenger Tour, where he triumphed at San Luis Potosi on clay and finished runner-up at Morelia on hardcourts. Incidentally, his best display at a Major has come at Wimbledon in 2021, when he reached the third round. He will hope to draw inspiration from it.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Duckworth by 2-0 in the head-to-head. While their first meeting was in Adelaide in 2020, their most recent encounter was at the Australian Open in 2021.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth odds

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at BOSS OPEN 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Having beaten Duckworth twice before, Auger-Aliassime knows what to expect from this matchup. The Aussie does possess a strong serve and likes to dictate the pace but his inability to contain his errors often undoes the good work.

In Auger-Aliassime, he will face a worthy foe who's capable of generating power off both wings and is endowed with a big serve. The Canadian also likes to move in forward to finish points whenever an opportunity presents itself.

The fact that Auger-Aliassime is coming off a strong grasscourt season while Duckworth hasn't done much this year will also tilt the balance in the 25th seed's favor.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in straight sets

