Wimbledon 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jul 02, 2025 08:27 GMT
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Aliassime at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Aliassime has had a solid season so far. After a title-winning run in Montpellier, he reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and Mallorca. He also reached the last 16 in Halle but lost to Karen Khachanov in three sets.

The Canadian started his campaign at Wimbledon with a remarkable win against James Duckworth. Despite chasing the contest after the third set, he outlasted the Brit in three hours and 45 minutes, 6-2, 3-6, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4. Aliassime is making his sixth appearance at the event this year.

Struff at the Wimbledon Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jan Lennard-Struff has made a slow start to the season. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Marseille, he hasn't achieved a notable result at any other event on tour. He also reached the last 16 in Stuttgart but lost to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

Struff entered Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Halle. He started his campaign with a potent win over Filip Misolic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. The German is making his 11th appearance at the All England Club this year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Aliassime leads the head-to-head against Struff 3-2. He defeated the German most recently in the 2025 Australian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Felix Auger-Aliassime-250-1.5(-135)Over 40.5(-118)
Jan-Lennard Struff+190+1.5(-110)Under 40.5(-120)
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Aliassime has already won a title this year and is close to adding more to his locker. He's had a disappointing run at the Majors and will be eager to make a deep run at Wimbledon. The Canadian has a formidable all-around game and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Struff, on the other hand, has struggled to get going this year. He won the Munich Open last year but hasn't been able to emulate the same form in 2025. The German relies on his rocketing serve and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Considering their recent results and record on grass, Aliassime will be a clear favorite to win. The Canadian will feel exhausted after a grueling victory in the last round, but should be able to navigate past Struff on Wednesday.

Pick: Aliassime to win in three sets.

Edited by Mitali
