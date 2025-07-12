Wimbledon 2025 final: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Date: July 13, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Final

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's Singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Sinner at the Championships, Wimbledon 2025 Day 12 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Championships final on Sunday.

Sinner has been remarkable on tour in the last two years. Notably, after defending his title in Melbourne, the Italian was hit with a three-month doping suspension on tour. He returned in May and secured runner-up finishes in Paris and Rome.

The 23-year-old entered Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Halle. He instantly made amends by cruising past Pedro Martinez, Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic in London. The top seed brushed aside Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinal, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz in action at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has continued his imperious form on tour. Apart from defending his title in Paris, he achieved success in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, Rome and Queen's Club. The Spaniard defeated Jiri Lehecka in the HSBC Championships final, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Alcaraz has hardly put a foot wrong at Wimbledon. He continued his purple patch by easing past Andrey Rublev and Cameron Norrie in the initial few rounds and then outsmarted Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. The 22-year-old eliminated the American in four sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Sinner 8-4. He defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 French Open and has yet to lose in their last five encounters.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner +105 +1.5(-200) Over 40.5(-145) Carlos Alcaraz -125 -1.5(+135) Under 40.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Sinner stretches for a point at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Day 12 - Source: Getty

After a lucky escape against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner had the answers against Novak Djokovic in the last round. The Italian has shown vulnerability in the last few months, but knows he can repair those mistakes. He will be desperate to open his account in London and dethrone his arch rival.

Alcaraz, on the contrary, is on a 24-match win streak at the moment. The Spaniard once again came up clutch to eliminate Fritz and will be fancying his chances on Sunday. He's been exceptional on grass but has lost to Sinner once on the surface.

In the last two decades, the Wimbledon Championships have shown that players can have unbeaten spells for years at the All England Club. Alcaraz is already speeding up on that trail, and it's gonna take something special for Sinner to stop his run in the final. The Spaniard has everything going in the right direction for him on tour.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in five sets.

