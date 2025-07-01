Wimbledon 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie preview

Frances Tiafoe hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

12th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will face local favorite and former semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 2).

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe had struggled with consistency for most of the first half of the year, failing to win back-to-back matches at tournaments. The American turned his fortunes around at last month's French Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before going out to the in-form Lorenzo Musetti in four sets.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has stumbled in getting his grasscourt season off the blocks. Before Wimbledon, the World No. 12 played just one tune-up event - at the Queen's Club Championships, where he exited in the first round to a resurgent Dan Evans in straight sets. He didn't let his lack of match practice hamper his Wimbledon opener though, beating Denmark's Elmer Moller in straight sets to advance to the second round at SW19.

Ad

Norrie, meanwhile, gave a good account of himself with a Round-of-16 result at Roland Garros but, not unlike Tiafoe, he also didn't pick up a single win on grass this year. The 2022 semifinalist, however, played as good as ever in his first-round match at Wimbledon this week, beating former World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut in four tough sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Tiafoe leads Norrie by a slight margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. It is pertinent to note that the two players have never met on grasscourts, as all three of their encounters have taken place on hardcourts (2024 Vienna Open, 2023 Indian Wells Masters, 2021 Delray Beach Open).

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Cameron Norrie +125 -1.5 (+210) Over 39.5 (-135) Frances Tiafoe -160 +1.5 (-325) Under 39.5 (-110)

Ad

All bets have been sourced from BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie hits a volley | Image Source: Getty

Tiafoe has a playing style that is well-suited to the lower-bouncing grasscourts at Wimbledon. The former World No. 10 plays with relatively less margin on his groundstrokes but his ball is always heavy and deep, thanks to his wristy racket motion. He also has a dependable first serve, which will surely offer him many free points.

Ad

Norrie has a lefty advantage over his younger opponent from the baseline, as he can make use of his angles to offset the 12th seed's rhythm. That said, his endurance and shot tolerance can only take the Brit so far. Tiafoe is the firm favorite to win this match-up considering he is the more all-round player.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More