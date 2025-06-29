Wimbledon 2025:  Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller preview
12th seed Frances Tiafoe of the United States will face Elmer Moller of Austria in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, June 30.
Tiafoe has had an indifferent year so far, with his biggest achievement being reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open. The 27-year-old American has played only a solitary match on grass this season, as he lost to Dan Evans at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Hence, it can be said that his preparations for this year's Wimbledon have not been ideal.
On the other hand, Moller has never been ranked in the top-100 of the world. The 21-year-old Austrian has primarily been playing in Challenger tournaments this season. He qualified for the main draw of the French Open, but lost in the first round to Tommy Paul. This year's Wimbledon should be a good learning experience for the young Austrian.
Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller head-to-head
The two players have not met each other yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Frances Tiafoe vs Elmer Moller Prediction
Tiafoe is an experienced campaigner at Grand Slam tournaments. He has regularly reached the second week of Grand Slams in the past. He has a powerful serve and forehand, which can trouble any player on any surface. The American is probably most comfortable playing on hard courts, but his formidable game should make him a tough opponent on grass as well.
On the other, Moller is quite inexperienced at the top level. He should find it really tough to deal with Tiafoe's power at the initial stages of the tournament, when the grass will be lightning-quick.
Hence, it can be said that Tiafoe should find it pretty easy to win the match. In fact, Moller will have to play exceedingly well to take a set off the American on Monday. However, as already mentioned, it should be a good learning experience for him.
Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets