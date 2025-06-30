Wimbledon 2025: Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs (18) Ugo Humbert

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert preview

In Picture: Monfils in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will be an all-French clash as veteran Gael Monfils will face off against eighteenth seed Ugo Humbert.

Ad

Trending

Monfils has a 17-10 record in 2025, having won the ASB Classic in January, where he got the better of Zizou Bergs in the final. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he had to retire against Ben Shelton.

The grass-court season did not start well for Monfils, as he lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Alex Michelsen in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open. He then played at the Queen's Club Championships, where he had another first-round exit, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Mackenzie McDonald.

Ad

Ugo Humbert, meanwhile, has won 17 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025, successfully defending his title at the Open 13 in Marseille. He won against players like Alexander Bublik, Lorenzo Sonego, and Zizou Bergs to reach the final, where he won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Hamad Medjedovic.

Humbert's lead-up form on grass courts has been good, as he reached the semifinals at both the Libema Open and the Eastbourne Open. He lost 3-6, 6-7 (4) against eventual champion Gabriel Diallo at the Libema Open, and lost 7-6 (7), 4-6, 4-6 against Jenson Brooksby.

Ad

Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Humbert has a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head against Monfils. However, the last time these two players met, it was Monfils who won 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-1 at the Shanghai Masters last year.

Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils +190 +1.5 (-105) Under 39.5 (-115) Ugo Humbert -250 -1.5 (-140) Over 39.5 (-125)

Ad

Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Grass has been the weaker surface for Monfils, as the Frenchman has a 58 percent win rate on it. His only grass-court final came at the 2017 Eastbourne International, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Novak Djokovic. Wimbledon has been the poorest-performing Major for Monfils as he has never gotten past the third round and has a 59 percent win rate at the tournament.

Ad

Meanwhile, Humbert has a grass-court title, as he won the 2021 Halle Open, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Andrey Rublev in the final. He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, losing against Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Humbert is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and has had a better grass-court outing in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Pick- Humbert to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More