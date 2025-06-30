Wimbledon 2025: Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Gael Monfils vs (18) Ugo Humbert
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 7,34,63,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert preview
One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will be an all-French clash as veteran Gael Monfils will face off against eighteenth seed Ugo Humbert.
Monfils has a 17-10 record in 2025, having won the ASB Classic in January, where he got the better of Zizou Bergs in the final. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he had to retire against Ben Shelton.
The grass-court season did not start well for Monfils, as he lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Alex Michelsen in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open. He then played at the Queen's Club Championships, where he had another first-round exit, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Mackenzie McDonald.
Ugo Humbert, meanwhile, has won 17 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025, successfully defending his title at the Open 13 in Marseille. He won against players like Alexander Bublik, Lorenzo Sonego, and Zizou Bergs to reach the final, where he won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Hamad Medjedovic.
Humbert's lead-up form on grass courts has been good, as he reached the semifinals at both the Libema Open and the Eastbourne Open. He lost 3-6, 6-7 (4) against eventual champion Gabriel Diallo at the Libema Open, and lost 7-6 (7), 4-6, 4-6 against Jenson Brooksby.
Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head
Humbert has a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head against Monfils. However, the last time these two players met, it was Monfils who won 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-1 at the Shanghai Masters last year.
Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert odds
Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert prediction
Grass has been the weaker surface for Monfils, as the Frenchman has a 58 percent win rate on it. His only grass-court final came at the 2017 Eastbourne International, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Novak Djokovic. Wimbledon has been the poorest-performing Major for Monfils as he has never gotten past the third round and has a 59 percent win rate at the tournament.
Meanwhile, Humbert has a grass-court title, as he won the 2021 Halle Open, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4) against Andrey Rublev in the final. He reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, losing against Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.
Humbert is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and has had a better grass-court outing in the lead-up to Wimbledon.
Pick- Humbert to win in straight sets