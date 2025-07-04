Match Details
Fixture: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner
Date: July 5, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner preview
19th seed Grigor Dimitrov will continue his campaign at Wimbledon with a third-round matchup set against Sebastian Ofner.
Dimitrov has been struggling with injuries all season long. A thigh issue led him to retire mid-match during a first-round clash against Ethan Quinn at the French Open. Subsequently, he chose to withdraw from the HSBC Championships, entering The Championships with no match experience during the 2025 grass stint.
Despite limited preparation, the Bulgarian has breezed into the third round, dominating Yoshihito Nishioka and the in-form Corentin Moutet.
Ofner, on the other hand, has participated in two grass tournaments before Wimbledon. With a 2-2 win/loss combined record in Halle and Mallorca, the Austrian was not expected to defeat Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of Wimbledon.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner prediction
Grigor Dimitrov seems to have gotten over his past injuries, showcasing an impressive all-around performance in his first-round win. However, he had trouble sustaining the same level in his subsequent matchup against Moutet. Even though he came through with a win, Dimitrov’s serve was a huge liability – 7 double faults.
Sebastian Ofner, meanwhile, will be oozing with confidence. He’s coming off a commanding win over 13th seed Tommy Paul, marking his best result at the event in the last seven years. While his serve hasn’t been on point either, his groundstrokes have been a saving grace, tallying 27 winners in his second-round victory.
Despite recent struggles, Dimitrov's superior experience and seeding make him the slight favorite.
Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win.