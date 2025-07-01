Wimbledon 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Baptiste at The Championships - Wimbledon 2017 - Source: Getty

Hailey Baptiste will take on Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Trending

Baptiste has made a solid start to the season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Auckland, she reached the third round in Miami and Rome. She also reached the last 16 in Paris but lost to Madison Keys in straight sets.

The American will enter Wimbledon after early exits in Nottingham and Eastbourne. She entered the qualifiers at both events but couldn't earn a place in the main draw. Alexandra Eala defeated her in the second qualification round of Eastbourne, 6-7(1), 7-6(4), 6-1.

Ad

Cirstea at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sorana Cirstea has had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Austin and Dubai, she reached the second round in Indian Wells and Miami. She also participated in the Australian Open, but lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Ad

The Romanian will enter Wimbledon after an early exit in Bad Homburg. Despite a spirited performance against Ajla Tomljanovic, the Australian defeated her in the first qualification round, 6-2, 6-3. Cirstea is making her 16th appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Baptiste leads the head-to-head against Cirstea 1-0. She defeated the Romanian recently at the 2025 Madrid Open.

Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste -250 -1.5(-105) Over 21.5(-120) Sorana Cirstea +190 +1.5(140) Under 21.5(-118)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Baptiste is quietly improving her game on the main tour. After a promising season on clay, she has the chance to build momentum on grass. Critics will expect her to do well in the first round and show her resilience against Cirstea.

Meanwhile, Cirstea will have loads of experience on her side. She's reached the third round at Wimbledon five times in her career but is yet to pass this mark. The Romanian has a versatile all-around game but lacks the killer instincts on the court.

Ad

Considering their results this year and match fitness on tour, Baptiste will be a slight favorite to win. The American has yet to make an impact on grass, but should be able to find her feet at Wimbledon.

Pick: Baptiste to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More