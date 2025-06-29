Wimbledon 2025: Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Holger Rune will open his 2025 Wimbledon campaign with an exciting first-round encounter against the big-serving Nicolas Jarry.

Rune, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, has played only a handful of matches on grass. He made the quarterfinals at the Queen’s Club with wins over Christopher O’Connell and Mackenzie McDonald before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Dane’s overall win-loss the season stands at a steady 22-13, which includes a title at Barcelona.

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Jarry, meanwhile, has already won three matches at Wimbledon, having come through the qualification rounds. It is, in fact, his fourth tournament on grass this season, having also scored main draw wins at Birmingham and 's-Hertogenbosch.

The Chilean had a career-best season in 2024, where he made a maiden Masters 1000 final and broke into the top 20. He has, however, been unable to sustain that form this season and has a poor 6-13 win-loss record to show for.

Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Rune leads Jarry in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten him in Basel last year in two tight sets.

Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Nicolas Jarry

(Odds will be added once available)

Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Holger Rune is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist. (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune and Nicolas Jarry present a unique scenario. The former, despite being a more defensive all-court player, has managed to get a couple of strong results at Wimbledon. His opponent, meanwhile, despite having an explosive serve that should spell immediate grasscourt success, has struggled for wins at SW19.

Heading into the opening round contest, Rune will be the favorite, but he needs to be wary of his opponent. Jarry has already tallied 41 aces in his three matches in the qualifiers and will look to win a fair few easy points in that department against the eighth seed as well.

Rune will just need to be patient and wait for his opportunities in Jarry’s service. He can also use his variety and drop shots to good use, as his opponent is not among the best movers.

The Dane’s biggest strength is his consistency and ability to hang around in rallies where most opponents throw in the towel. In a five-set setup, those fighting qualities shine even more. Jarry definitely has the weapons needed to take a set or even two off of Rune, but the eighth seed should have enough in the tank to slug this one out.

Prediction: Rune to win in four sets

