Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs (PR) Caty McNally

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally preview

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will face Caty McNally in the second round of Wimbledon.

Swiatek kicked off her quest for a maiden Wimbledon title against Polina Kudermetova. The first set was quite competitive and almost went to a tie-break. With her opponent serving at 6-5 to force a tie-break, the Pole converted her first and only break point opportunity of the set to take it.

Having captured a closely fought opening set, Swiatek played with more freedom in the next. She asserted herself right off the bat, racing towards the finish with a five-game run for a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

McNally was up against home favorite Jodie Burrage in the first round. The American youngster struck first in the opening set, securing a break of serve in the fourth game to go 3-1 up. Her opponent never caught up to her despite her best efforts, thus sealing the set in her favor. The 23-year-old conceded only one game in the second set to register a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally head-to-head

Swiatek leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous and only encounter at the Ostrava Open 2022 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 17.5 (-120) Caty McNally +950 -1.5 (+1500) Under 17.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Caty McNally prediction

Caty McNally at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek arrived at Wimbledon in good form. She reached her first career final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open, losing to Jessica Pegula. She played a solid match against Kudermetova to begin her campaign at SW19 with a win. She didn't drop her serve even once and struck 15 winners compared to 16 unforced errors.

McNally is trying to rebuild her career after a string of injuries sidelined her for most of last year. Her win against Burrage was her first at Wimbledon. She played a clean match, hitting 15 winners against only five unforced errors.

Both Swiatek and McNally were born in 2001 and were highly rated prospects as juniors. However, there is a vast gulf in their achievements, with the Pole having five Major titles to her name, among numerous other accolades.

McNally gave a good account of herself when she crossed paths with Swiatek in their only prior meeting at the Ostrava Open 2022. She is able to slice her shots pretty well, which is usually a pretty good skill to succeed on grass. However, her 0-4 record against top-10 players doesn't bode too well for her chances.

Furthermore, Swiatek rarely loses to players ranked far lower than her. She has a 49-2 record against players ranked outside the top 100 this decade, with her most recent loss coming against Alexandra Eala earlier this year. She will be the favorite to win this match considering this stat.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

