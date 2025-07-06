  • home icon
Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jul 06, 2025 11:32 GMT
Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson - Image Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs (23) Clara Tauson

Date: July 7, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview

Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will take on Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

also-read-trending Trending

Swiatek has yet to win a title this year. After semifinal runs in Indian Wells, Madrid, and Paris, she secured a runner-up finish in Bad Homburg. She also reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart but lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

The eighth seed started her campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win against Polina Kudermetova. She then defeated Caty McNally and Danielle Collins en route to the fourth round. Swiatek eliminated the American Collins in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Tauson at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Tauson at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson has had a great season so far. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she reached the finals in Dubai and the quarterfinals in Nottingham. Despite a valiant effort against Magda Linette, the Pole defeated her in Nottingham, 6-2, 7-5.

The Dane started her campaign at Wimbledon with hard-fought wins over Heather Watson and Anna Kalinskaya in the first two rounds. She then stunned the 11th seed Elena Rybakina, 7-6(6), 6-3. Tauson is through to the last 16 in London for the first time in her career.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Tauson 2-0. She defeated the Dane most recently in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Iga Swiatek -350-1.5(-140)Over 20.5(-135)
Clara Tauson+260 +1.5(-105)Under 20.5(-110)
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson prediction

Iga Swiatek has a great chance to win her first Major title this year. With most of the top seeds eliminated at the event, she could be fancying her chances to reach the final. The Pole has yet to win a title on grass.

On the other hand, Clara Tauson is quietly improving her game on tour. She failed to qualify for the Wimbledon Championships in 2023 but is now one win away from reaching the quarterfinals. The Dane has a formidable all-around game with flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Tauson's recent win over Rybakina will send alarm bells to Swiatek before the fourth round. She eased past the former champion in straight sets and now faces a five-time Grand Slam champion on Monday. If she begins well, she could have a say in this bout, but it is most likely that Switek shows her class in the next round.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

