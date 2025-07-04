Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins
Date: July 5, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview
Eighth seed Iga Swiatek is slated to take on Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Swiatek has a 37-11 record this season, with her best result coming at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost 4-6, 5-7 to Jessica Pegula. She has had multiple semifinal finishes, including at the two Majors in Melbourne and Paris.
Swiatek started her campaign at this year's Championships with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova. In the second round, she faced off against American Cary McNally. The eighth seed blew a 4-1 lead in the first set, losing it 5-7. However, she was able to recover and win the next two sets dominantly, winning the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Danielle Collins has won 14 of the 23 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Strasbourg, where she lost 4-6, 2-6 against Liudmila Samsonova. In the other Majors of the year, she reached the third round at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Madison Keys.
Collins played only one grass-court match before Wimbledon, losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 against Greetje Minnen in the first round of the Libema Open. At Wimbledon, she began with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Camila Osorio in the first round, and then followed it up with another dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory against Slovenian qualifier Veronika Erjavec in the second round.
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
Swiatek has a 7-2 win /loss record against Collins, but the American won the pair's last meeting 6-1, 7-5 at the Italian Open this year.
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction
Swiatek has won 74 percent and 58 percent of her first and second serve points at Wimbledon this year. She has a 50 percent break point conversion rate and has played well under pressure situations, saving 14 of the 16 break point opportunities she has faced.
Collins has won 80 percent of her first serve points and 65 percent of the second serve points in the two matches she has played. She has a 67 percent break point conversion rate and has only faced five break points on her serve in the two matches.
Swiatek's serve has been susceptible in the two matches, which can be an opening for Collins. Even though the American player is significantly behind on the head-to-head, this will be the pair's first meeting on grass, and that gives Collins a slight edge in the match-up, given Swiatek's vulnerabilities on the surface and her current form.
Pick- Collins to win in three sets