Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview

In Picture: Swiatek in action (Getty)

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek is slated to take on Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Swiatek has a 37-11 record this season, with her best result coming at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost 4-6, 5-7 to Jessica Pegula. She has had multiple semifinal finishes, including at the two Majors in Melbourne and Paris.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek started her campaign at this year's Championships with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova. In the second round, she faced off against American Cary McNally. The eighth seed blew a 4-1 lead in the first set, losing it 5-7. However, she was able to recover and win the next two sets dominantly, winning the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Danielle Collins has won 14 of the 23 matches she has played in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Strasbourg, where she lost 4-6, 2-6 against Liudmila Samsonova. In the other Majors of the year, she reached the third round at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Madison Keys.

Ad

Collins played only one grass-court match before Wimbledon, losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 against Greetje Minnen in the first round of the Libema Open. At Wimbledon, she began with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Camila Osorio in the first round, and then followed it up with another dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory against Slovenian qualifier Veronika Erjavec in the second round.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Swiatek has a 7-2 win /loss record against Collins, but the American won the pair's last meeting 6-1, 7-5 at the Italian Open this year.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -285 TBD TBD Danielle Collins +210 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction

Swiatek has won 74 percent and 58 percent of her first and second serve points at Wimbledon this year. She has a 50 percent break point conversion rate and has played well under pressure situations, saving 14 of the 16 break point opportunities she has faced.

Collins has won 80 percent of her first serve points and 65 percent of the second serve points in the two matches she has played. She has a 67 percent break point conversion rate and has only faced five break points on her serve in the two matches.

Ad

Swiatek's serve has been susceptible in the two matches, which can be an opening for Collins. Even though the American player is significantly behind on the head-to-head, this will be the pair's first meeting on grass, and that gives Collins a slight edge in the match-up, given Swiatek's vulnerabilities on the surface and her current form.

Pick- Collins to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More