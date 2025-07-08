Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs (19) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: July 9, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

8th seed Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a first Wimbledon title with her quarterfinal clash set against 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek had an underwhelming performance during the clay season, finishing the two-month stint without lifting a single trophy for the first time in five years. She even took an extended break following her semifinal loss in the French Open against Aryna Sabalenka.

However, the former World No. 1 redeemed herself with an encouraging run to the finals at Bad Homburg, falling to Jessica Pegula 4-6, 5-7. Swiatek has matched her best result at the Wimbledon Championships, dropping merely one set while advancing to the quarterfinals.

Ad

Samsonova, meanwhile, had a disappointing start to the grass stint. She suffered an opening-round loss against Carson Branstine at the Libema Open. However, the Russian bounced back merely a week later, defeating the likes of Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova to reach the semifinals in Berlin.

Capitalizing on a favorable section of the Wimbledon draw, Samsonova has powered into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a single set.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-0. Their latest encounter was in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open, where the Polish star secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -275 -3.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-130) Liudmila Samsonova +220 +3.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

With a grass-court win rate (73.8%) lower than her overall career win rate of 81.3%, it’s clear that the former has traditionally been Iga Swiatek’s least favorable surface. Additionally, she has yet to secure a WTA title on grass since turning professional. However, as this tournament has progressed, Swiatek has admitted to witness growth in her confidence.

Ad

“I feel like I am doing a great job, learning to play on grass, it's the first time I really feel comfortable, seeing that the process has some logic,” Swiatek said, via puntodebreak.com.

Swiatek's rising comfort is evident in her strong all-around performance. She has averaged 5 aces, won 77.2% of points on her first serve, and racked up 89 winners across her four matches.

Ad

While Samsonova has yet to drop a set in the tournament, it's important to note the level of her competition has been less challenging than Swiatek's. Further, she has recorded fewer aces, a lower first-serve win percentage, and produced fewer winners than her upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in two sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More