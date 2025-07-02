Wimbledon 2025: Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic preview

The top-ranked Brit, Jack Draper, will continue his pursuit of a Wimbledon trophy with an exciting second-round encounter against former finalist Marin Cilic.

Trending

Draper, who is the fourth seed at this year's tournament, came into his home Slam in decent form. A maiden Masters 1000 win at Indian Wells and another final at Madrid have seen him break into the top-5 and put together an impressive 29-8 win-loss record for the season.

The Brit, however, somewhat underperformed at his only grass tournament before Wimbledon. Seeded second at the Queen's Club, he fell in the semifinal against Jiri Lehecka. Here at Wimbledon, though, he got his campaign off to a smooth start against Sebastian Baez. He was leading 6-2, 6-2, 2-1 when his opponent had to retire from the match.

Cilic is a former Wimbledon finalist. (Source: Getty)

Cilic, meanwhile, scored his first Tour-level win since February in his Wimbledon opener. He came through in straight sets against Raphael Collignon, with the final scoreline reading 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

The 2017 runner-up has not played much on the Tour this year, instead competing on the lower-rung Challenger circuit. His most recent outing was a success as he lifted the trophy on the grasscourts of Nottingham just days ahead of Wimbledon.

Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Draper and Cilic have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper Marin Cilic

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic prediction

Draper is the top-ranked Brit. Source: Getty

Jack Draper possesses an all-court game that makes him a big threat on grass. Besides the big serve and groundstrokes, he also has a nifty touch and can volley well.

Against Marin Cilic, the youngster's challenge will be to find a response to the powerful serve. The Croat wins a few easy points behind the delivery, as evident from the 16 aces he fired in his opener. If Draper can find inroads into his opponent's service games consistently, the pressure will mount. Cilic's groundstrokes, powerful as they are, have lost some sting over the years and h, and he could find himself coming up second best in the baseline exchanges.

The former finalist still has the game to challenge the best, especially in quick conditions. He also has momentum captured a title recently, but as it stands, the younger opponent's fitness and better all-court game should help him wear Cilic down.

Prediction: Draper to win in five sets

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More