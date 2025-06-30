Wimbledon 2025: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez preview
Home favorite Jack Draper will face Sebastian Baez in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Draper opted not to defend his title at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he won his first title on grass last year. He kicked off his grass swing at the HSBC Championships. He made a strong start to his campaign, dropping only four games against Jenson Brooksby in the first round.
Draper staged a comeback to beat Alexei Popyrin in three sets in the second round. He was also pushed to three sets by Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals but prevailed in the end. He found himself in another three-set tussle in the semifinals against Jiri Lehecka, though this time he couldn't stage an escape act.
The Brit won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and was the runner-up at the Madrid Open, both Masters 1000 tournaments. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the French Open.
Baez hasn't competed since his first-round exit from the French Open. All of his wins this year have come on clay. While he had a strong showing on the red dirt during the South American clay swing, winning the Rio Open, he failed to slide his way to consistent results on European clay. Since his runner-up finish in Bucharest in early April, he has posted a 1-6 record.
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head
Draper leads Baez 2-0 in the head-to-head record. He won their previous meeting at the Adelaide International 2024 in straight sets.
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez prediction
With a combined three main draw wins at Wimbledon between them, neither counts the grass court Major as their favorite tournament. Draper usually performs well in the lead-up to his home Slam, though ends up crashing and burning once he gets there.
Draper won the title in Stuttgart and made the last eight at Queen's Club last year, and then lost in the second round of Wimbledon. He skipped the grass swing in 2023, though a semifinal finish at the Eastbourne Open 2022 didn't translate to a successful outing at Wimbledon, losing in the second round.
Fortunately for Draper, he's almost guaranteed to make a winning start this time. Baez is currently on a five-match losing streak. He's also on a five-match losing streak on grass, with his last win on the surface coming in 2023. He hasn't cleared the opening hurdle at Wimbledon for the past two years as well. His poor results, both recently and on grass, point to a comfortable win for the Brit.
Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.