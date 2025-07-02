Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jannik Sinner (1) vs Aleksandar Vukic
Date: July 3, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic preview
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Thursday, July 3. The winner will meet Pedro Martinez or Mariano Navone in the next round.
Sinner's only campaign on grass this season before Wimbledon came at the Terra Wortmann Open. At the ATP 500 event, the Italian registered a straight-sets win over Yannick Hanfmann before falling to Alexander Bublik in the second round.
Sinner suffered a quarterfinal exit at the grass-court Grand Slam last year. This time around, he faced fellow Italian Luca Nardi in the opener. The three-time Grand Slam champion was barely tested by his opponent as he registered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win.
Meanwhile, Vukic was winless on grass this year until Wimbledon. The Australian played four grass-court events and suffered first-round defeats in all four. He made it to the HSBC Championships and the Eastbourne Open main draw after comprehensive wins in qualifiers. However, he failed to proceed any further.
Vukic faced Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round of Wimbledon. The Australian started strongly, winning the first two sets. He lost the third set after failing to hold serve in consecutive games towards the end. However, he fought back to win a tie-break in the fourth set and win the match 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4).
Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head
Sinner leads the head-to-head against Vukic 2-0. The Italian registered a 6-2, 6-3 win in their last meeting in the 2022 Sofia Open quarterfinals.
Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction
Sinner has had limited game time on grass this season and has not been at his best so far. Regardless, the Italian is expected to make a deep run at the Grand Slam and should not have much trouble in the early stages.
Vukic registered his first win on grass in only his fifth match. Although the Australian was impressive in his win over Chun-hsin, he would have to raise his game considerably to get a similar result against the World No. 1.
Sinner enters the fixture as the clear favorite. The Italian's powerful groundstrokes and strong back-hand are not the most effective on grass. However, it should be enough for him to get through this second-round match.
Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.