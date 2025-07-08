Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Ben Shelton

Date: July 10, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton preview

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will continue his campaign at Wimbledon with his quarterfinal matchup set against 10th seed Ben Shelton.

Following his French Open finals loss against Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner traveled to Halle for the Terra Wortmann Open. Despite being the overwhelming favorite, he was unable to defend his title. Instead, his campaign came at a premature end after a second-round 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss against eventual champion Alexander Bublik.

Sinner redeemed himself with dominant performances at Wimbledon, breezing past Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic, and Pedro Martinez in straight sets. However, he received the scare of his life during his fourth-round battle against Grigor Dimitrov, losing the opening two sets.

Unfortunately, Dimitrov had to retire mid-match due to an injury in his right pectoral area. Sinner, despite dealing with an elbow issue himself, advanced to his seventh consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Shelton has had a long grass stint, recording a 2-3 win/loss record in three tournaments – Stuttgart, Queen’s Club, and Mallorca. Despite the subpar performance in the build-up to Wimbledon, the American’s confidence didn’t shatter. He has been at his best in SW19, reaching the last 8 stage of the tournament with merely one set dropped.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head 5-1. He also won their most recent clash 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner



Ben Shelton





(Odds will be added when available)

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton prediction

Jannik Sinner would typically be the favorite heading into this matchup. However, it is worth noting that he struggled with an elbow injury in his previous clash against Dimitrov. During the first game of the opening set, Sinner was seen clutching his right elbow after taking a hard fall.

“It was a quite unfortunate fall,” Sinner said in the press conference. “I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially on the serve and forehand.”

The injury clearly affected his performance on serve. Sinner landed just 58% of his first serves, a drop from the 62% average he maintained over his first three matches. He also registered three double faults—nearly double his previous average of 1.6—highlighting the toll the injury might have taken on his game.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, has been dominant on serve throughout Wimbledon, averaging 13.1 aces per match. His powerful serve could trouble an injured Sinner, potentially allowing him to steal a set. However, if Sinner is fit enough to take the court, he will be expected to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

