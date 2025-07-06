Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (19) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: July 7, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

In Picture: Sinner in action (Getty)

The Round of 16 at the 2025 Wimbledon is set to feature top seed Jannik Sinner, who will take on nineteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov in a potentially interesting matchup. Sinner has lost only 3 of the 25 matches he has played in 2025, winning his third Major title in Australia, and reaching the finals in Rome and Roland Garros, losing against Carlos Alcaraz in both.

Sinner has yet to drop a set at this year's Wimbledon, and his performances have been dominant, as he started with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win over compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round. He maintained his dominance in the next round, winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Aleksandar Vukic, before he secured another straight sets victory over Pedro Martinez in the third round, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov has not been able to play to his full potential as the Bulgarian has struggled with injuries. Starting with last year's Wimbledon, he has retired from all the Grand Slams he has played, including the Australian Open and the French Open this year. His best run this year was at the Miami Open, where he reached the semifinal but was handily beaten by Novak Djokovic.

At Wimbledon, Dimitrov began with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. He then won a tricky four-set match against Corentin Moutet in the second round, winning 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. He then put up another strong performance in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0) against Sebastian Ofner.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Sinner has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Dimitrov, winning the last encounter 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the French Open last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -2500 -1.5 (-900) Over 32.5 (-102) Grigor Dimitrov +950 +1.5 (+425) Under 32.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Sinner has been reliable behind his serve at the Championships, winning 78 percent and 69 percent of his points behind his first and second serve, respectively. He has won 19 of the 36 break-point opportunities and has yet to be broken at the tournament, having saved all eight breakpoints he has faced.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov has won 82 percent of his first serve points and also has been secure with his second serve, winning 56 percent of the points behind it. He has won 13 of the 28 break-point opportunities but has been broken five times in three matches at the tournament.

Grass is the one surface where Dimitrov can showcase his creativity and one-handed backhand to cause problems for Sinner, but the Italian is too strong at the moment and should be able to weather any challenges thrown by the Bulgarian.

Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets.

