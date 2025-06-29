Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi preview
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will square off against compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Sinner started the season with a successful title defense at the Australian Open. However, his happiness at accomplishing the same was rather brief. He soon received a three-month suspension stemming from his doping violation from a year ago.
Sinner returned to action in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open. The three-month hiatus didn't affect his sharpness in the slightest, advancing to the final in the very first tournament of his comeback. He was up against Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash and lost to him in straight sets.
He then arrived in Paris, targeting his maiden French Open title. He continued his good run of form, progressing to his first final at the venue. Standing on the other side of the net was Alcaraz once again. The Italian had the trophy within his grasp but blew three championship points and eventually lost the match in five sets. He couldn't defend his title in Halle after that, going down to Alexander Bublik in the second round.
Nardi's best result this year has been a quarterfinal showing in Dubai. He also reached the second round of the Italian Open. He's yet to win a match at a Major this year, crashing out in the first round of the Australian Open and the French Open. He lost in the first qualifying round of his only prior tournament on grass, the Eastbourne Open.
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi prediction
Sinner had his heartbreaking French Open loss on his mind during his loss in Halle. It marked his first loss before the final of a tournament since August 2024 and also to a player other than Alcaraz in the same time frame. He will be keen to put that in the back of his mind and start afresh at Wimbledon.
Nardi has five main draw wins at the ATP level this year. He is gunning to register his first career win at a Major, going 0-6 so far. Despite his poor record, he has the game to make things difficult for top players. He famously ousted Novak Djokovic, who was ranked No. 1, from the BNP Paribas Open 2024.
Sinner's early exit from Halle was likely an anomaly and not the start of a new trend. He has reached the final of the last three Majors, winning two of them. Based on their respective results, the World No. 1 will be the heavy favorite to win this match.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.