Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez
Date: July 5, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner is all set to take on Pedro Martinez in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Because of his doping-related ban, Wimbledon is only Sinner's fifth event in 2025. The Italian has a 21-3 win/loss record, including a title at the Australian Open and finals at the French Open and the Italian Open.
Sinner's build-up to the Wimbledon hit a bump, as he had an unexpected 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss against Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. At SW19, the World No.1 began with a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win over compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round. He kept up his form, as he won 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Aleksandar Vukic in the second round.
2025 has not been a great year on the court for Pedro Martinez, as he has won 13 of the 33 matches he has played (including Challenger matches). The Spaniard had his best result at the Argentina Open, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo.
Before Wimbledon, Martnez lost both his grass-court matches, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round in Halle, and losing 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 against Corentin Moutet in the first round in Mallorca. He began his campaign at Wimbledon with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over George Loffhagen in the first round and then won 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (6) against Mariano Navone in the second round.
Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head
Sinner has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Martinez, winning his only match against the Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 at the 2022 Italian Open.
Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez prediction
Sinner has a 69 percent win rate on grass, which is the lowest for him across the three surfaces, with his only grass-court title coming in Halle last year. His best Wimbledon result was reaching the semifinal in 2023, where he lost against Novak Djokovic.
Pedro Martinez has yet to reach a grass-court final, as all three of his career finals and only title have come on clay. He has matched his best Wimbledon result this year of reaching the third round back in 2021.
Sinner is the undisputed favorite. He is the top-ranked player in the world and is determined to win a Major outside the hard courts.
Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets