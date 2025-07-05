Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez

Date: July 5, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez preview

In Picture: Sinner in action (Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner is all set to take on Pedro Martinez in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Because of his doping-related ban, Wimbledon is only Sinner's fifth event in 2025. The Italian has a 21-3 win/loss record, including a title at the Australian Open and finals at the French Open and the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Sinner's build-up to the Wimbledon hit a bump, as he had an unexpected 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss against Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. At SW19, the World No.1 began with a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win over compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round. He kept up his form, as he won 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Aleksandar Vukic in the second round.

2025 has not been a great year on the court for Pedro Martinez, as he has won 13 of the 33 matches he has played (including Challenger matches). The Spaniard had his best result at the Argentina Open, where he lost 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo.

Ad

Before Wimbledon, Martnez lost both his grass-court matches, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round in Halle, and losing 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 against Corentin Moutet in the first round in Mallorca. He began his campaign at Wimbledon with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over George Loffhagen in the first round and then won 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (6) against Mariano Navone in the second round.

Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Sinner has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Martinez, winning his only match against the Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 at the 2022 Italian Open.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -10000 -1.5 (-3000) Over 26.5 (-105) Pedro Martinez +1800 +1.5 (+725) Under 26.5 (-145)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Sinner has a 69 percent win rate on grass, which is the lowest for him across the three surfaces, with his only grass-court title coming in Halle last year. His best Wimbledon result was reaching the semifinal in 2023, where he lost against Novak Djokovic.

Pedro Martinez has yet to reach a grass-court final, as all three of his career finals and only title have come on clay. He has matched his best Wimbledon result this year of reaching the third round back in 2021.

Ad

Sinner is the undisputed favorite. He is the top-ranked player in the world and is determined to win a Major outside the hard courts.

Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More