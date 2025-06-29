Wimbledon 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (20) Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Women's singles
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button
Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal preview
Jelena Ostapenko will take on Sonay Kartal in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.
Ostapenko is an established player on tour. After a runner-up finish in Doha, she captured the title in Stuttgart and reached the third round in Paris. The Latvian defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the Stuttgart Open, 6-4, 6-1.
Ostepenko will enter Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Eastbourne. She started her campaign with a solid win against Sonay Kartal but lost to Alexandra Eala in the next round. The Filipina defeated her in three sets, 0-6, 6-2, 3-2 (RET).
Meanwhile, Sonay Kartal has had a modest season so far. After a fourth-round appearance in Indian Wells, she reached the last 16 in London and Nottingham. The Brit defeated Leolia Jeanjean in Nottingham but came up short against Katie Boulter.
Kartal will enter Wimbledon after a first-round exit in Eastbourne. Despite a resilient effort against Jelena Ostapenko, the Latvian outfoxed her in straight sets. The 23-year-old is making her fourth appearance at the All England Club this year.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head
Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Kartal 1-0. She defeated the Brit most recently in the 2025 Eastbourne Open.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Sonay Kartal prediction
Ostapenko started on a commanding note in Eastbourne, but a foot injury dampened her chances of making a deep run. She has been cleared to compete, but might need a couple of matches to find her best potential. The Latvian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is a great counter-puncher on tour.
On the other hand, Kartal reached the third round at Wimbledon last year, which shows her potential on grass. The Brit recently lost to Ostapenko in Eastbourne and would want to avenge her loss in London. She will need to raise her level to challenge the Latvian in the first round.
Considering their record on grass and results on the main tour, Ostapenko will be a clear favorite to win. She has a solid record at the Majors and shouldn't have too many problems navigating past the first round.
Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.