Wimbledon 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca preview

Brooksby at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Jenson Brooksby will take on Joao Fonseca in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Brooksby is a tricky contender on the men's tour. After a third-round appearance in Indian Wells, he clinched the title in Houston and secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne. He also took part in the French Open this year but lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round.

The American started his campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win against Tallon Griekspoor. He stunned the 30th seed in straight sets. Brooksby will be eager to make a deep run on his second appearance at Wimbledon.

Griekspoor at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Joao Fonseca has had a splendid season so far. After a title-winning run in Buenos Aires, he reached the third round in Miami and Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Jack Draper, the Brit defeated him at the French Open in straight sets.

Fonseca entered Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Eastbourne. He got back to winning ways by eliminating Jacob Fearnley in the first round. Fonseca defeated the Brit, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(5).

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games

Joao Fonseca



All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Brooksby made light work of Mallorca Championships winner Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. He has been impressive in the last few months and will look to enter the second week in London. The American has a resilient all-around game and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Fonseca, on the other hand, is inexperienced on grass. He chalked up his first win on the surface in Eastbourne and is now off the mark at Wimbledon. The Brazilian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is known for his blistering forehand on the court.

Considering their experience at the highest level and results on the main tour, Brooksby will have a slight edge in this bout. The American should be able to utilize his defensive skills and sneak through to the second round at Wimbledon.

Pick: Brooksby to win in five sets.

