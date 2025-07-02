Wimbledon 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca preview

In Picture: Brooksby in action (Getty)

America's Jenson Brooksby is all set to take on Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Including Challenger Tennis, Brooksby has a 19-15 win /loss record in 2025. The American won a title on the clay-courts in Houston, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Trending

Brooksby began his grass-court season with a heavy 3-6, 1-6 loss against Jack Draper in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships. He then had a great result in Eastbourne, where he reached the final as a qualifier with wins over Francisco Comesana, Nuno Borges, Daniel Evans, and Ugo Humbert, before he lost 5-7, 1-6 against defending champion Taylor Fritz in the final. He began his Wimbledon campaign with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win over 31st seed Tallon Griekspoor in the first round.

Joao Fonseca has a 27-11 win /loss record in 2025, including his Challenger matches, where he has won two titles in Canberra and Phoenix. On the main Tour, he won his maiden title at the Argentina Open, with a win over home favorite Sebastian Baez in the final.

Fonseca began his grass-court campaign in Halle, losing 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-7 (8) against Flavio Cobolli in the first round. He got his first grass-court win in Eastbourne, winning 6-7 (8), 6-0, 6-3 against Zizou Bergs in the first round, but then lost to Taylor Fritz in the second round. He won his maiden Wimbledon match, winning 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (5) against Jacob Fearnley in the first round.

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby +180 +1.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-120) Joao Fonseca -235 -1.5 (-125) Over 38.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jenson Brooksby vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Brooksby has reached two grass-court finals in his career. Apart from the Eastbourne final last week, he also reached the final of the 2021 Hall of Fame Open, losing against Kevin Anderson. His best Wimbledon result was reaching the third round in 2022, losing against Christian Garin.

Fonseca has just started to play on grass in his ATP career, winning only two matches so far on the surface. However, the Brazilian has shown he can handle the nerves on the Grand Slam stage, winning against players like Andrey Rublev in Melbourne and Hubert Hurkacz in Paris.

Fonseca is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match as he has shown good signs on grass and has been a more consistent player compared to Brooksby this year.

Pick- Fonseca to win in four sets.

