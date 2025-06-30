Wimbledon 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto review, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview
Third seed Jessica Pegula opens her Wimbledon 2025 campaign against World No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Tuesday (July 1).
The American comes into SW19 following a highly consistent showing throughout the year. Pegula has already tasted success thrice this season, with the latest of them being last week on grass at Bad Homburg where she defeated five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.
Other than that, the World No. 3 lifted trophies on the green clay of Charleston and the hardcourts of Austin, Texas. She also made the final in Miami where she went down to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
With a huge confidence boost ahead of the year's third Major, Pegula will aim to make a deep run in London.
Former World No. 29 Elisabetta Cocchiaretto arrives in Wimbledon on the back of a shabby 14-17 win-loss record for the year. Currently languishing at No. 116, the Italian's most notable performance of the season came at the Libema Open on grass where she reached the last four. Cocciaretto made the quarters once more this season, at the Transylvania Open, on hardcourts back in February.
Needless to say, with the in-form Pegula up first, the 24-year-old cannot afford to make any mistake.
Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head
Pegula has a 1-0 lead over Cocciaretto in their head-to-head. The American came through 6-4, 6-0 in their only meeting so far at Wimbledon in 2023.
Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds
Odds to be updated when available.
Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction
Contrasting playing styles clash in this opening-round matchup as Pegula is a flat hitter while Cocciaretto is more of a grinder. The American will look to blast the ball to all parts of the court with her power game.
With clay being her preferred surface, Cocciaretto is expected to struggle with the speed of the shots on the slick surface.
Pegula is coming to the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon armed with a grass title and should easily be eyeing a second-week berth here.
Pick: Pegula in straight sets