Wimbledon 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Joao Fonseca will continue his debut campaign at SW19 with his third-round matchup set against Nicolas Jarry.

Fonseca made waves after reaching the third round of the French Open. However, the grass court season hasn’t been kind to him. The Brazilian prodigy began the grass stint with a tough 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-7 (8) opening-round loss against Flavio Cobolli in Halle.

He seemed to have redeemed himself, clinching an impressive 6-7 (8), 6-0, 6-3 comeback win against Zizou Bergs in the first round at Eastbourne. But subsequently suffered a loss against the eventual champion, Taylor Fritz.

His 1-2 record ahead of Wimbledon didn’t cause any dent in his confidence. In fact, the youngest player in the 2025 edition of the Gentlemen’s draw at The Championships has had an inspiring start. He dropped merely one set on his way to the third round, having defeated Jacob Fearnley and Jenson Brooksby.

Meanwhile, Jarry had a premature exit from Roland Garros and utilized the extra time for preparation. The Chilean national participated in three tournaments before defeating Pavel Kotov and Jozef Kovalik in the qualifying rounds at SW19.

The 29-year-old showcased his resilience while overcoming Holger Rune in the first round despite trailing by two sets. Jarry’s second-round matchup against Learner Tien was a walk in the park, defeating the American youngster 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

This is the first matchup between the two South Americans.

Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Joao Fonseca -235 -3.5 (-115) Over 41.5 (-120) Nicolas Jarry +180 +3.5 (-125) Under 41.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Joao Fonseca vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Despite being the less experienced player, Fonseca has recorded a better win rate on the grass surface than Jarry.

Jarry is the better server among the two, averaging nearly 10 aces per match during this grass stint and winning 73.7% of points on his first serve. However, he has also recorded 10 double faults through the first two rounds. Against Fonseca, who is capable of swinging the momentum, he can’t afford to give up any free points.

Fonseca also thrives under pressure, saving 79% of break points faced. That means Jarry will need to make the most of every opportunity that he gets.

Expect a hard-fought thriller, but the teenager will be the favorite to extend his dream run at Wimbledon.

Pick: Joao Fonseca to win.

