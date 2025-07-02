Wimbledon 2025: Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Volynets in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Katie Volynets will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Thursday, July 3. The winner will meet Belinda Bencic or Elsa Jacquemot in the next round.

Trending

Volynets had a disappointing run on grass prior to Wimbledon. The American commenced her grasscourt swing at the WTA 125 Makarska, where she defeated Tena Lukas in the opener before falling to Mona Barthel in the second round. She then suffered a first-round exit at the Nottingham Open before failing to qualify in Eastbourne.

At Wimbledon, Volynets faced Tatjana Maria in the first round. She fought from a set down to defeat the German. Despite a rusty start, the 23-year-old regained composure to prevail in a tie-break in the second set before securing the third in just seven games to win the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Meanwhile, Cocciaretto played her first grasscourt match at the Libema Open. At the WTA 250 event, the Italian defeated the likes of Bernarda Pera and Suzan Lamens before losing to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinals. She then made it to the Eastbourne Open main draw via qualifiers but failed to advance any further after falling to Kamilla Rakhimova in the opener.

Cocciaretto's Wimbledon campaign started with a surprising 6-2, 6-3 win over third-seed Jessica Pegula in the first round. She was especially good with her serves, securing an 81 percent win on her first serve.

Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

Both players have yet to meet on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head is 0-0 ahead of Thursday's fixture.

Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets +180 +1.5 (-145) Over 21.5 (-110) Elisabetta Cocciaretto -235 -1.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Katie Volynets vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Cocciaretto at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Volynets' victory over Maria was just her second of the season on grass in five matches. She was almost on the verge of defeat when she was broken at 4-4 in the second set. However, the American showed great spirit to fight back and earn the win.

Cocciaretto, on the other hand, has a better record on grass, with a win percentage of 66%. Her win over Pegula must have boosted her confidence ahead of the second round. She did not give the third seed a single break opportunity in the first match.

Under current circumstances, Cocciaretto is expected to come out on top on Thursday. She looks in better touch on grass. If she remains clinical with her serves and effectively uses her baseline play, it will be another straightforward win for the Italian.

Pick: Cocciaretto to win in straight sets.

